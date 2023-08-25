Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed Newcastle United to take the fight to Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League clash. The pundit also believes that the Reds will not be able to cope with the Magpies’ frantic pace, especially early in the game.

Liverpool will make the trip to St. James’ Park for their Premier League appointment with Newcastle United on Sunday (August 27). The Merseysiders are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth, while Newcastle were narrowly beaten by Manchester City in their previous outing. Although Jurgen Klopp‘s side got the result they wanted against Bournemouth, they were punished for their sluggish start, conceding through an Antoine Semenyo strike just three minutes in.

Merson makes bold claim ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League showdown with Newcastle

In his column for Sportskeeda, Merson highlighted Liverpool’s lack of urgency and warned that they could struggle to beat Newcastle if they do not fix their act.

The former England forward wrote:

“If Newcastle start this game at a hundred miles an hour, I don’t see Liverpool being able to cope with them.

“They need to turn it on like they did against Aston Villa. I watched Liverpool against Bournemouth last week, and Bournemouth were very good in the first 20 minutes of the game.”

Merson added:

“I thought Newcastle would be underachievers this season, but they were brilliant in their first game. They had an opportunity to seize the initiative against Man City, but they didn’t win that game. They’ve had a hard start to their season and if they win this game, they’ll have won six out of nine points – it could set them up for a top-four finish. It would send a message to the rest of the Premier League that they’re a big threat.

“If Newcastle play the way they usually do and start, they can smother Liverpool all over this pitch. If they can make the most of their start, I think they’ll be able to win this game“.

Newcastle Struggled Against The Reds Last Season

Eddie Howe’s side managed to finish four points above Klopp’s men last season but they failed to beat them in head-to-head clashes in the Premier League. In their first meeting at Anfield on August 31, the hosts picked up a 2-1 victory. Again, in the reverse fixture at St. James Park on February 18, the 19-time English champions secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Howe’s men.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can turn their fortunes around in front of their fans this Sunday.