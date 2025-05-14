Houston and San Antonio will wait to see if Boston trades any core pieces of their roster this offseason

On Monday night, the Celtics lost 121-113 to the Knicks in Game 4 of the East semi-finals. On top of being down 3-1 in the series, Boston lost Jayson Tatum to a ruptured Achilles.

ESPN’s Marc Spears went on SportsCenter Tuesday to discuss Boston’s situation moving forward. He reported there could be “major changes” this offseason for the Celtics. That could include key pieces of their roster. Spears said teams like the Rockets and Spurs will wait eagerly to see if Boston makes any moves.

Are the Boston Celtics going to split up their 2024 championship roster this offseason?

The Rockets & Spurs are teams to watch if the Celtics trade core players,per @MarcJSpears “2 teams I’m keeping an eye on for a couple of these guys perhaps is one is the Houston Rockets. And then another team is the San Antonio Spurs” (@ohnohedidnt24)

Barring a miraculous comeback by the Celtics, their 2024-25 season is over. Boston is down 3-1 in the East semi-finals vs. the Knicks. The Celtics are without All-NBA PF Jayson Tatum for the rest of the postseason. After winning the NBA Finals in 2024, the Celtics will fall short of their goal for 2025. The last team to win back-to-back NBA Championships was Golden State in 2017 and 2018.

On Tuesday, senior NBA writer Marc Spears went on SportsCenter to discuss the future of the Celtics. Spears mentioned how the Celtics have a $500 million payroll looming in 2025-26. Five players will make at least $28 million next season. Two players are set to make over $50 million. With those contracts on the horizon for Boston, Marc Spears could see the Celtics trading away key pieces of their roster this offseason.

Two teams Spears will monitor are the Rockets and Spurs. He believes they would be interested in adding a player that the Celtics are willing to part ways with. Spears said the connection with Boston is simple because of Ime Udoka. He was the head coach of the Celtics in 2022 when they lost the NBA Finals to Golden State. Additionally, San Antonio has he #2 pick in the 2025 draft and could look to make a trade, according to Spears. Important decisions await the Boston Celtics when the 2025 playoffs are over.