Grand National Competition: £1million Up For Grabs With RacingStars

Here at SportsLens we’ve hooked up with RacingStars, who have a cracking Grand National competition running ahead of this Saturday’s world’s greatest steeplechase at Aintree – Oh, and did we mention you could win a cool £1million by playing?
£1 Million Up For Grabs With RacingStars – Find Out How To Get Involved
So, What is the £1m RacingStars Grand National competition?
RacingStars is running a competition on Grand National day (Sat 9th April 2022) that will give all players a shot at winning £1m – a life-changing amount of dosh!
RacingStars has made a pledge to become one of the UK’s leading racing pool services, and with £1 up for grabs, this Grand Natioanl competition is sure to grab the headlines – see below how you can get involved.
So, How Do You Play?
It’s simple – all you need to do is log into, or sign up a new account, with RacingStars and deposit at least £10 on Grand National day (9th April 2022). Then, once you have done this you will be entered in a Grand National comp to win the £1m, with points scored by picking horses in ALL the Aintree races throughout the day.
- Register Before The First Race On Saturday (1:45pm, 9th April)
- Buy 50 Tokens (cost £10)
- Pick Your Aintree Horses to try and win £1m
REASONS WHY SHOULD JOIN RACING STARS TODAY
- The only horseracing acca bet where you can still win even if your 1st horse doesn’t place
- Change your selected horses up to 2 minutes before each race starts
- Create mini leagues, invite your mates and give them some stick
- Claim the RacingStars offer now
Terms: 18+. UK only. Register Before the first race. Buy 50 Tokens Purchase price £10. Pick Your Horses To win £1 Million. Winners will need to be contactable by Monday, 11th April. Any selections which are withdrawn and become non runners will score zero points. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleaware.org
Terms and Conditions
- This ‘Jackpot’ game runs alongside the regular format of Racing Stars for the meeting at Aintree, dated 9th April (Grand National Day)
- To be eligible to win this prize, players must be fully registered with Racing Stars, be aged 18 years or over and resident of the UK.
- In order to win the Jackpot a player must select the highest possible points selection (horse) in each of the seven races.
- The highest scoring selection in each race shall be determined by the official Racing Stars Game Rules. The final results and SPs for each race shall be determined in accordance with the official race results as published on the official Racing Post website (www.racingpost.com/results).
- In the event of multiple winners of the same contest, the prize will be split evenly between all eligible winning entrants.
- A maximum of one entry per individual account holder is permitted.
- 7. Winners will need to be contactable by Monday, 11th April
- In the event that one or more of the seven races in this Contest do not take place or are abandoned, there will be no £1 MILLION prize eligible to be won for this Contest
- Any selections which are withdrawn and become non runners will score zero points. Players have the ability to change their selections at any time up until 2 mins before the official off time.
- Points system as described in the table below.
|NUMBER OF RUNNERS
|POSITION PAID & SP MULTIPLIER
|1-4 STARTERS
|1st ONLY = x5
|5-7 STARTERS
|1st = x5
|2nd = x3
|8-12 STARTERS
|1st = x5
|2nd = x3
|3rd = x2
|13+ STARTERS
|1st = x5
|2nd = x3
|3rd = x2
|4th = x1
