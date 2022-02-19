Granada vs Villarreal live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

The 2021-22 La Liga season is back in action this weekend, with Villarreal taking on Granada in a crucial match at Estadio los Carmenes on Saturday.

Granada vs Villarreal live stream

Granada vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are now in seventh place in La Liga, having made an impressive comeback following a dismal start to the season. The Yellow Submarines drew 0-0 with Real Madrid in their previous match and will be looking to elevate their game this weekend.

Granada, on the other hand, is now in 17th place in the league table and has had a difficult season. The hosts lost 2-0 to Real Sociedad last week and will be looking to avenge that loss in this match.

When does Granada vs Villarreal kick-off?

The Granada vs Villarreal will kick off at 18:00 on 19th February 2022 at Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

Granada vs Villarreal Team News

Granada Team News

Santiago Arias and Neyder Lozano will not play for Granada.

Granada possible starting lineup:

Maximiano; Quini, Duarte, Torrente, Escudero; Collado, Gonalons, Milla, Soro; Suarez, Arezo

Villarreal Team News

Villarreal will head into the game without Rubén Peña, Francis Coquelin, and Paco Alcácer.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, A Moreno; Parejo; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Pino; Alcacer, Danjuma