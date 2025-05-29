Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski had surgery Wednesday on his left wrist

In the 2024-25 regular season, the Warriors went 48-34. They had to compete in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs. After they defeated Memphis, the Warriors earned the 7th seed in the West playoffs.

Golden State beat the Rockets in seven games in round one, but lost in five games to Minnesota in the semi-finals. On Wednesday, Warriors backup guard Brandin Podziemski had surgery on his left wrist. This was first reported by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. He noted that Podziemski is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in October.

With the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Warriors selected Brandin Podziemski out of Santa Clara. As a rookie, Podziemski played in 74 of Golden State’s 82 games and made 28 starts. During his sophomore campaign in 2024-25, Podziemski played in 64 of their 82 games and made 33 starts. The 22-year-old averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. By mid-February, Podziemski became a full-time starter for head coach Steve Kerr.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reported that Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski had surgery on his left wrist. Golden State said the young guard is expected to be ready for training camp in October. The former first-round pick started 11 of 12 games in the 2025 playoffs for the Warriors. He had a pair of games with 25+ points this postseason. Podziemski will be a key player for Golen State in 2025-26.

He is not the only Warriors guard to undergo surgery this offseason. Just last week, Moses Moody had surgery on his right thumb. Both players are expected to be ready for the start of training camp. Brandin Podziemski was playing through discomfort during the 2025 playoffs. That explains why he had a shooting slump near the end of the year. The former first-round pick is expected to make a full recovery after having left wrist surgery on Wednesday.