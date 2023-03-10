The Patrick Ewing era as the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team has come to an end.

A former Georgetown alum, Ewing spent six seasons as the head coach. His time was largely a disappointment, as he finished with an overall record of 75-109. There was only one winning season out of the bunch, though the Hoyas did make a run to the Big East Championship in 2020-21, despite finishing 13-13 overall. It was the only season that Ewing’s team qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

Georgetown Fires Patrick Ewing, Will Still Owe $22M In Buyout Money

Things have gone rather poorly since. Last year, Georgetown went 0-19 in conference play, and followed that up by going just 2-18 this year, for an abysmal 2-37 mark over the last two seasons within the Big East.

The writing had been on the wall for much of the season, but things became official after the Hoyas were dismantled in the Big East Tournament by Villanova on Thursday. Georgetown lost 80-48 and were predictably outed from contention, and Ewing found himself out of a job. Georgetown decided to part ways with the coach after the loss.

Ewing will likely receive a buyout. According to Georgetown blog Hilltop Hoops, he had three years left on his contract and subsequent extension, and he should receive healthy paydays over the next few years. He would be owed $11.25 million in 2023-24, and another $11 million+ over the final two seasons, giving Ewing a cool $22 million to not coach the team anymore.

23-24: $11.25 million

24-25: $7.5 million

25-26: $3.75 million

Where Does Georgetown Go From Here?

The firing of course creates a vacancy, and there will be some familiar names that will be considered for the job. It is considered to be a somewhat prestigious position, one which was held by the John Thompson father/son duo for 40 of the previous 45 seasons before Ewing’s arrival. Rick Pitino is the odds-on leader to become the new man in charge.

It is a tough ending for Patrick Ewing, who has been considered one of the faces of Georgetown basketball for decades. He led the Hoyas to a national championship in 1984, and was the national player of the year the following season. He was the Big East Player of the Year twice, and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the conference in each of his four seasons. He was drafted first overall by the New York Knicks in 1985.

