Fulham vs Peterborough live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Fulham will welcome Peterborough United at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night as the English Championship continues this week.

Fulham vs Peterborough Preview

Fulham is in the lead in the promotion race, but their hopes were dashed last time out as they were defeated 2-1 by Huddersfield Town. Despite a promising start to the game, the Cottagers found themselves two goals down at halftime. Bobby Reid’s late consolation goal was not enough to spark a comeback for the hosts.

With 64 points from 31 games, the Cottagers are unbeaten in the league. When they play at home this week, they’ll be hoping to rebound from their most recent loss.

Last time out, Peterborough United’s terrible form continued as they were defeated 1-0 by Derby County. They took a defensive stance against the Rams, failing to get a single shot on target throughout the game. They appeared to be on their way to a point until their opponents scored a late goal.

When does Fulham vs Peterborough kick-off?

The Fulham vs Peterborough will kick off at 00:45 on 24th February 2022 at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Peterborough Team News

Fulham Team News

Terence Kongolo is injured for Fulham.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Williams, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Chalobah; Cavaleiro, Reid, Kebano; Mitrovic

Peterborough Team News

Peterborough will head into the game without Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor, and Harrison Burrows.

Peterborough possible starting lineup:

Benda; Thompson, Knight, Kent, Mumba; Brown, Fuchs, Norburn; Ward, Clarke-Harris, Grant