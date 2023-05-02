Editorial

Forbes: Cristiano Ronaldo Is World’s Richest Athlete; LeBron Is 4th

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
6248f6161d1b8e46cd422983bfcd5bfd
6248f6161d1b8e46cd422983bfcd5bfd

Forbes released their annual report on the world’s richest athletes on Tuesday morning, and Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo comes in at #1. One of the reasons for his riches is the new contract that he accepted from Middle Eastern money, which seems to be a theme on this year’s list from Forbes.

Forbes Says Cristiano Ronaldo Is World’s Richest Athlete

Arguably the best and most popular soccer player on the planet, the 38-year-old Ronaldo reached a tipping point with Manchester United last season. He had become at odds with the club’s management and ownership during his second stint, a move that led to contract termination that was mutually agreed upon.

This allowed him to sign with Saudi Arabian team Al Nassir, reportedly signing a deal worth $200 million per year, the richest football contract in history. Due to his short time with the club, Forbes blended his two contracts for the year and added his off-field earnings as well. The number came out to $136 millon in earnings per year for Ronaldo.

The next two players on the list are footballers as well. Lionel Messi comes in at $130 million per year, and he could see a fluctuation in his riches depending on what he chooses to do next in his career. Frenchman Kylian Mbappe makes $120 million per year.

Middle Eastern Money Dominating Sports Landscape

The first American-born athlete on the list is LeBron James, coming in at #4. Forbes named James a certified billionaire last June, and his wealth only grows over time. He is one of the most successful investors of any athlete, and has an impressive endorsement portfolio. It is reported that James made $44.5 million on the court last year, and $75 million off of it.

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez is 5th after scoring some huge blockbuster fights over the last year. Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are next, and like Ronaldo have benefitted from the money coming out of the Middle East. Both golfers made over $100 million in earnings on the course, but saw their sponsorships dwindle.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are near the bottom of the top-10, with Rodger Federer sandwiched in between.

According to Forbes, these athletes made $1.11 billion collectively over the last year, which is a 12% increase from 2022.

Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Kai Cenat
Editorial

LATEST Kai Cenat Banned From Popular Streaming Platform Twitch

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Apr 18 2023
Manager
Editorial
Manager Merry-go-Round: Which Premier League Team Has Had the Most Managers?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2023

Ever wondered which Premier League team has cycled through the most managers? We’ve been hard at work trying to determine who out of the current Premier League cohort has gotten through the…

xQc
Editorial
Professional Overwatch Player XQC Tops List Of Highest Earning Twitch Streamers In March
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 11 2023

Using data from StreamsCharts, SportsLens has ranked the top 20 streamers on Twitch by their earnings in March 2023. XQC tops list of highest earning Twitch streamers in March at…

4aa22f7f vince mcmahon and dana white
Editorial
Endeavor Leap To No1 Most Valuable Sports Group Ahead Of Liberty Media After WWE Purchase
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 5 2023
basketball
Editorial
How to Bet On The Final 4 in Kansas – KS Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  Apr 4 2023
Marcus Sasser
Editorial
Will Houston Survive Without Sasser?
Author image Charles Parada  •  Mar 17 2023
cheltenham Festival
Editorial
How To Bet On The Cheltenham Festival In The Canada | Sports Betting In The CA
Author image Andy Newton  •  Mar 14 2023
Arrow to top