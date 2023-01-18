Featured

Five Top-Grossing Mobile Games Raked in $7.2B Last Year, $400M more than in 2021

Author image
Jastra Kranjec
2 min read
Top-grossing mobile games in 2022-SportsLens.com
Top-grossing mobile games in 2022-SportsLens.com
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Despite the headwinds and challenges the mobile games industry faced in 2022, gaming apps continued making billions of dollars in revenue from their massive user base.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, the world`s five top-grossing mobile games raked in $7.2bn last year, or $400 million more than in 2021.

Honor of Kings, Genshin Impact, and Candy Crush Saga Saw Revenue Growth, Roblox` and PUBG Mobile’s Earnings Dropped

In the world of mobile games, two titles stand out when it comes to player spending. Statista and Mobile Gamer data showed that Tencent’s megahits, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, still gross way higher revenues than any other mobile game. However, while Honor of Kings` profits grew, PUBG Mobile saw a downturn.

As the world’s top-grossing mobile game, Honor of Kings made over $2.2bn in revenue in 2022, up from $1.76bn a year before. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile player spending dropped by nearly $300 million year-over-year, falling from over $2bn in 2021 to $1.72bn last year. The two Tencent titles made almost $4bn in revenue last year, or more than Genshin Impact, Candy Crush Saga, and Roblox combined.

The Mobile Gamer data showed Genshin Impact players spent $1.56bn on the game last year, up from $1.26bn in 2021. Candy Crush Saga also saw impressive IAP revenue growth. In 2022, Candy Crush Saga players spent $1.03bn on an in-app purchase, up from $884 million a year before.

Like PUBG Mobile, Roblox also saw a downturn in 2022, with player spending falling by almost $100 million year-over-year to $862 million. Statistics show the five titles raked in $7.2bn in 2022, up from $6.8bn in 2021.

The Number of People Playing Mobile Games to Jump by 165 million in 2023

Three out of the five top-grossing mobile games managed to grow their revenues in one of the most challenging years for the mobile games industry. According to a Statista survey, in 2022, the number of people playing mobile games plunged by 104 million, or 5.7% year-over-year.

However, Statista expects the negative trend not only to stop but the number of mobile games users to grow by 165 million to 1.86 billion in 2023. China, the world’s largest mobile games industry, will reach 546 million users this year, while the United States is expected to hit over 157 million users in the mobile games segment.

By 2025, the global mobile games market is set to hit a new benchmark with over 2 billion users worldwide. This massive user base will undoubtedly continue driving revenue growth.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec

Popular From Featured

Latest news

View all
2022 FIFA World Cup fastest players-SportsLens.com
Featured

LATEST Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana the Fastest Player in 2022 FIFA World Cup, with a Speed of 35.7 km/h

Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 9 2023
Top Steam games in January-SportsLens.com
Featured
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Top Steam Game with over 1M Daily Players, 30% more than Dota 2
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 8 2023

As the world`s largest online gaming platform, Steam draws millions of users daily, offering them multiplayer gaming, social networking, and video streaming services. However, some gaming titles rank high above…

Proffesional game streaming revenues in 2023-SportsLens.com
Featured
Professional Game Streamers to Rake in Over $100M in 2023, 22% more than a Year Ago
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 3 2023

In the professional game streaming industry, there are quite a few big names with millions of followers, making millions of dollars through subscriptions, advertising, and brand sponsorships. Some of these…

Gaming revenues in 2023-SportsLens.com
Featured
Gaming Revenues to Grow 11% and Hit $233B in 2023
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 2 2023
League of Legends 2022 World Championship-SportsLens.com
Featured
League of Legends 2022 World Championship the Second Most-Watched Esports Event of All-Time with 5.1M Peak Viewers
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Dec 20 2022
FIFA World Cup titles-SportsLens.com
Featured
Argentina the Fourth Country with the Most FIFA World Cup Titles, Behind Brazil, Germany, and Italy
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Dec 19 2022
Video games ARPU-SportsLens.com
Featured
Average Revenue per User in Digital Games Industry Jumped by 11% YoY, the Biggest Increase Since 2017
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Dec 14 2022
Arrow to top