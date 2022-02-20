Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

The Serie A returns this weekend with another set of matchups, with Atalanta taking on Fiorentina on Sunday. Both sides have outstanding players on their rosters and will be eager to win this match.
Fiorentina vs Atalanta Preview
Fiorentina is now in ninth place in Serie A and has been inconsistent in recent weeks. La Viola defeated Spezia 2-1 in their previous match and will be looking for a repeat performance this weekend.
Atalanta, on the other hand, is now in fifth position in the league rankings and has had a strong season. After being held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus last weekend, La Dea will need to step up their game in this match.
When does Fiorentina vs Atalanta kick-off?
The Fiorentina vs Atalanta will kick off at 16:30 on 20th February 2022 at Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Fiorentina vs Atalanta Team News
Fiorentina Team News
Fiorentina has not reported any injuries so far.
Fiorentina possible starting lineup:
Dragowski; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Torreira, Bonaventura, Maleh; Sottil, Piatek, Gonzalez
Atalanta Team News
Aleksey Miranchuk, Duvan Zapata, and Jose Luis Palomino will not play for Atalanta.
Atalanta possible starting lineup:
Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Toloi; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta; Malinovskyi, Pessina; Muriel
