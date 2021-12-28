Everton FC news: Lucas Digne on the radar of Newcastle United

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Lucas Digne who is currently on the books of Everton, according to reports.

The 28-year-old arrived at the Toffees in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth around £18 million.

Since his arrival at Goodison Park, he has clocked up 127 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and creating 20 assists in the process.

However, the France international has fallen out of favour with the Blues boss Rafael Benitez this season.

He hasn’t been part of the team since their 4-1 defeat against Liverpool at the start of this month.

The Toffees are trying to raise funds to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window. They have been terrible in the Premier League this campaign and are currently 15th in the table with 19 points.

Lucas Digne is in line to be sold by Benitez who wants to bolster the squad by adding some new players in January.

And as per The Sun, the 28-year-old is on the radar of Newcastle United who can now afford to sign some of the best players.

Eddie Howe’s side managed to secure a point from their recent league encounter against Manchester United, with Allan Saint-Maximin scoring an early goal before Edinson Cavani equalising in the second half.

However, the Magpies are still in the relegation zone in 19th spot in the Premier League table with 11 points.