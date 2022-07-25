Eurovision 2023 Host City Likely to be Glasgow After UK Handed Hosting Rights

“I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.”

London, Edinburgh, Brighton and Harrogate have all held the contest before but the UK is well-placed to pick from a number of cities given its excellent arenas, as well as rail and air links.

Glasgow is heavily favoured on the current betting markets (4/5 on Paddy Power), and the OVO Hydro Arena was famously used in the fictional Netflix show Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. It seems the streaming platform may well have predicted unintentionally predicted the future.

Tha arena regularly clocks in among the busiest venues globally, recently coming only second the New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Latest Host City Odds for Eurovision 2023

Elsewhere, more than 10 cities including Cardiff, Belfast, Manchester and Liverpool among other have expressed an interest in hosting.

The EBU have said the host venue should accommodate at least 10,000 spectators, have an international airport in vicinity and as well as adequate infrastructure to house fans and delegations from each nation. Which City Will Host Eurovision 2023? Below are the implied probabilities of each host candidate based on Paddy Power’s latest odds.