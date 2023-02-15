ESPN & Disney Join To Create First Live Animated NHL Game

ESPN and Disney are joining together to broadcast the first ever live animated NHL game on March 14 between the Capitals and Rangers.

Dubbed the ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic,’ the New York Giants vs Washington Capitals game at Madison Square Garden will have a live animated production on ESPN.

According to NHL sportsbooks, the Rangers have significantly better odds at winning the Stanley Cup this season (+1400) compared to the Capitals (+4500).

The animated game will be aired live on Disney XD, ESPN+ and Disney+ whilst the traditional broadcast will appear on ESPN and ESPN+.

.@NHL and Disney are going to stream a fully animated telecast for on Disney+ and ESPN+ Using the league’s real-time player and puck tracking system, the March 14 game between the Capitals v. Rangers in the digital world of the Disney animated show “Big City Greens.” pic.twitter.com/STidK2lgs8 — Sportico (@Sportico) February 14, 2023

ESPN aim to grow hockey even more with animated broadcast of Rangers-Capitals

ESPN and senior vice president Ilan Ben-Hanan announced Tuesday that the telecast will ‘reach a new and different audience and help to grow hockey even more.’

“Big City Greens’ has a huge following in a younger audience that we are excited to tap into, offering a fun and creative way to enjoy the game across Disney platforms.”

NHL’s executive vice president of Business Development and Innovation Dave Lehanski said:

“We’ve spent years investing in a fast and accurate puck and player tracking system to help us grow the game.

“The ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ will demonstrate how we can leverage data from NHL EDGE — our puck and player tracking system — to create entirely new fan experiences for a younger audience in collaboration with incredible partners like The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and Beyond Sports.

“What a testament — to have the greatest animation company of all time leverage its incomparable creativity and IP to promote and grow our game.”

In the Eastern Conference, New York sit in sixth place after 53 games played with a 31-22 record and 70 points – 15 adrift the Boston Bruins in first.

Washington (28-28, 62pts) are eighth and occupy the final playoff spot but the likes of Florida (27-30, 60pts) and Buffalo (26-26, 56pts) are hot on their tails.