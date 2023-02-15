NHL

ESPN & Disney Join To Create First Live Animated NHL Game

Joe Lyons
ESPN and Disney are joining together to broadcast the first ever live animated NHL game on March 14 between the Capitals and Rangers.

Dubbed the ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic,’ the New York Giants vs Washington Capitals game at Madison Square Garden will have a live animated production on ESPN.

According to NHL sportsbooks, the Rangers have significantly better odds at winning the Stanley Cup this season (+1400) compared to the Capitals (+4500).

The animated game will be aired live on Disney XD, ESPN+ and Disney+ whilst the traditional broadcast will appear on ESPN and ESPN+.

ESPN aim to grow hockey even more with animated broadcast of Rangers-Capitals

ESPN and senior vice president Ilan Ben-Hanan announced Tuesday that the telecast will ‘reach a new and different audience and help to grow hockey even more.’

“Big City Greens’ has a huge following in a younger audience that we are excited to tap into, offering a fun and creative way to enjoy the game across Disney platforms.”

NHL’s executive vice president of Business Development and Innovation Dave Lehanski said:

“We’ve spent years investing in a fast and accurate puck and player tracking system to help us grow the game.

“The ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ will demonstrate how we can leverage data from NHL EDGE — our puck and player tracking system — to create entirely new fan experiences for a younger audience in collaboration with incredible partners like The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and Beyond Sports.

“What a testament — to have the greatest animation company of all time leverage its incomparable creativity and IP to promote and grow our game.”

In the Eastern Conference, New York sit in sixth place after 53 games played with a 31-22 record and 70 points – 15 adrift the Boston Bruins in first.

Washington (28-28, 62pts) are eighth and occupy the final playoff spot but the likes of Florida (27-30, 60pts) and Buffalo (26-26, 56pts) are hot on their tails.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
