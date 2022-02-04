Elche vs Alavés prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

ELCHE welcome struggling Alavés this weekend in La Liga, as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to five games.
Match Info
Date: Saturday, February 5th
Kick-Off: 13:00 GMT, Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, Elche
Elche vs Alavés predictions
This is a clash between two of La Liga’s smaller sides, but both have had very different fortunes recently. Elche have pulled themselves away from the relegation zone by going four matches unbeaten, while Alavés still sit near the bottom, although they won their previous game, against Osasuna.
No team in La Liga has scored fewer goals than Alavés, as they’ve only hit the back of the net 16 times in 22 matches. Their form in front of goal hasn’t been much better, which is why they’re second from bottom in the league.
Elche have now gone four matches unbeaten, and claimed a highly credible 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in their last game. The table shows them to be goal-shy, although it’s also clear that this has improved recently. They’ve not been great defensively, but there are worse records in the league.
Looking at form, Elche should win this game – something that the bookies agree with, making them clear favourites. We’re not going to argue with the bookies on this one and will keep things simple, taking Elche to win at 11/8 with bet365.
Elche vs Alavés prediction: Elche to win @ 11/8 with bet365
See where you can stream Elche vs Alavés.
Elche vs Alavés betting tips
Looking for another Elche vs Alavés betting tip? If so, keep reading, as we’ve got a good one for you.
For this Elche vs Alavés betting tip, we’re going to look at the half time/full time market, which is usually a place to find some fantastic odds – and this is certainly the case when it comes to the Elche vs Alavés match.
With both sides not being the highest scorers, plus the need of both sides to get a result, a cagey opening could well be on the cards. This could lead to a goalless first half. However, Elche should come on top in the end, putting at least one past their opponents.
So, we think that a bet on draw/Elche looks like a decent one. It looks even better when you see the odds on this from bet365, who are offering 9/2. This seems very generous, so we’d grab it straight away.
Elche vs Alavés betting tips: Draw/Elche @ 9/2 with bet365
Find the best Elche vs Alavés free bets.
Elche vs Alavés odds
Elche vs Alavés Match Odds
Elche @ 11/8 with bet365
Draw @ 21/10 with bet365
Alavés @ 23/10 with bet365
Elche vs Alavés Total Goals Odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365
Under 2.5 goals @ 4/7 with bet365
