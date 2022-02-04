Elche vs Alavés prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

ELCHE welcome struggling Alavés this weekend in La Liga, as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to five games.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, February 5th

Kick-Off: 13:00 GMT, Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, Elche

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Elche vs Alavés predictions

This is a clash between two of La Liga’s smaller sides, but both have had very different fortunes recently. Elche have pulled themselves away from the relegation zone by going four matches unbeaten, while Alavés still sit near the bottom, although they won their previous game, against Osasuna.

No team in La Liga has scored fewer goals than Alavés, as they’ve only hit the back of the net 16 times in 22 matches. Their form in front of goal hasn’t been much better, which is why they’re second from bottom in the league.

Elche have now gone four matches unbeaten, and claimed a highly credible 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in their last game. The table shows them to be goal-shy, although it’s also clear that this has improved recently. They’ve not been great defensively, but there are worse records in the league.

Looking at form, Elche should win this game – something that the bookies agree with, making them clear favourites. We’re not going to argue with the bookies on this one and will keep things simple, taking Elche to win at 11/8 with bet365.

Elche vs Alavés prediction: Elche to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

See where you can stream Elche vs Alavés.

Elche vs Alavés betting tips

Looking for another Elche vs Alavés betting tip? If so, keep reading, as we’ve got a good one for you.

For this Elche vs Alavés betting tip, we’re going to look at the half time/full time market, which is usually a place to find some fantastic odds – and this is certainly the case when it comes to the Elche vs Alavés match.

With both sides not being the highest scorers, plus the need of both sides to get a result, a cagey opening could well be on the cards. This could lead to a goalless first half. However, Elche should come on top in the end, putting at least one past their opponents.

So, we think that a bet on draw/Elche looks like a decent one. It looks even better when you see the odds on this from bet365, who are offering 9/2. This seems very generous, so we’d grab it straight away.

Elche vs Alavés betting tips: Draw/Elche @ 9/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Find the best Elche vs Alavés free bets.

Elche vs Alavés odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Elche vs Alavés Match Odds

Elche @ 11/8 with bet365

Draw @ 21/10 with bet365

Alavés @ 23/10 with bet365

Elche vs Alavés Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/7 with bet365

Elche vs Alavés free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all La Liga matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: