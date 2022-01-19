Egypt will be looking to claim the top spot in Group D with a win over Sudan in the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday evening.

Egypt vs Sudan live stream

Egypt vs Sudan Preview

Egypt are coming into this game on the back of a narrow win over Guinea Bissau. They were beaten by Nigeria in their tournament opener and the home side cannot afford to drop points here. They will be the firm favourites heading into this contest and it remains to be seen whether they can pick up an important home win here. Egypt are unbeaten in four of their last five meetings against Sudan. Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up just one point from two matches and the group stages so far and they will be looking to pull off an upset here.

When does Egypt vs Sudan kick-off?

The AFCON clash between Egypt vs Sudan off at 19:00 pm BST, on the 19th of January, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Egypt vs Sudan Team News

Egypt team news

The home side will be without the services of Akram Tawfik due to an injury.

Egypt predicted line-up vs Sudan: El-Shennawy; Kamal, Hegazi, Hamdi, Ashraf; Fathi, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

Sudan team news

Meanwhile, Sudan could be without their captain Salaheldin Nemer.

Sudan predicted line-up vs Egypt: Abou; Elfadni, Karshoum, Hassan, Mohamedein; Al Rasheed, Khidir; A Omer, Hamed, G Omer, Eisa

