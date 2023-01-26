Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has said that he is always looking to get the ball in game, however he ‘doesn’t want to be the guy to cause problems’ on the sideline in the process.

Brown spoke to the media earlier in the week ahead of the NFC Championship game this weekend, which sees Philadelphia welcome the San Fransisco 49ers to the Lincoln Financial Field for what promises to be a thrilling playoff match.

Before one of the biggest games of his life, A.J. Brown has spoken about his desire to always be at the centre of the action for the Eagles, however the WR never wants to be “a diva” about it on the sideline.

“They throw the ball to me 100 times, I’m going to want it 101 times.

“Me personally, I just feel like I can change the game at any moment. Getting the ball often keeps you going, keeps you in a rhythm. It definitely puts you in a zone; you’re locked in. Of course, I want the ball.”

A.J. Brown racked up the fourth most receiving yards in the NFL through the regular season with 1496 gained and he continues to prove to be one of the most essential cogs in a well oiled Eagles machine this season.

“I’m never the receiver to go on the sideline or try to cause problems on the sideline. I’m not that guy. I think that’s what you could describe as a diva, but I’m not that person.

“There’s nothing to worry about” AJ Brown on the speculation he was hurt/unhappy after #Eagles win over Giants pic.twitter.com/0U6b873TYx — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 25, 2023

“I’m a guy who goes up and talks to the quarterback and talk to the [offensive coordinator] and do it that way. I’m not a guy that’s going to cause commotion on the sideline. That’s not who I am. I’ll never be that guy.”

The Eagles take on San Fransisco this Sunday in the first Championship game of the season, with the winner earning the right to take on either the Bengals or Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII.

