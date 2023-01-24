When is the NFC Championship Game, What Time is Kick Off and What is the Venue

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game this weekend for a chance to play against either the Bengals or the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The NFC Championship game is just around the corner and ahead of the Eagles vs 49ers this weekend, we take a look at all the information you need to watch all of the NFL action as we begin the count down to the Super Bowl.

When is the NFC Championship Game?

The NFC Championship game will see Brock Purdy of the 49ers face up against Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, in a rematch of their exciting 2019 college brawl between Iowa State and Oklahoma.

The 49ers found the first two rounds of playoffs easy, as they easily dispatched with the Seahawks followed by the Cowboys, to earn a meeting with the unstoppable Eagles in the Championship game.

Philadelphia have found no troubles so far this season and after a 14-3 regular season they easily made their way through the Divisional Round with a comfortable win agains the Giants.

The NFC Championship game this year is taking place on Sunday 29th January, with the match scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm E.T.

What is the Venue?

The Eagles put together one of the best home records in the NFL this season, as they only lost two of their nine home matches during the regular season. It is top seed Philadelphia who will once again be home for the NFC Championship game, as they welcome the 49ers to the Lincoln Financial Field.

How to Watch The NFC Championship Game

For those looking to watch the game on live television, FOX will be showing the full match with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrew and Tom Rinaldi reporting.

Those viewers looking to stream the game are in luck, as they can also use Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app and fubo TV to watch the game.

