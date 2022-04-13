Drunk FC Köln Fan Invades Allianz Arena After Bayern Munich vs Villarreal

FOLLOWING Bayern Munich’s shock Champions League exit, a drunk FC Koln supporter managed to sneak onto the pitch and celebrate Bayern’s humiliating result.

German giants Bayern Munich were knocked out of the Champions League following a 2-1 aggregate defeat against Villarreal.

Robert Lewandowski gave the Bayern the lead to level the tie early on in the second half.

However, a late strike from Samuel Chukwueze knocked Julian Nagelsmann’s side out of the competition.

In what was an entertaining night of action, the excitement didn’t stop after the full-time whistle.

Not only were the Villarreal faithful celebrating long into the night, but it also turns out that Bundesliga side FC Koln was also celebrating.

After the game, an intoxicated FC Koln fan stumbled onto the pitch to celebrate Bayern’s Champions League exit.

In bizarre scenes at the Arena, a drunk FC Köln fan (yes, FC Köln) has just invaded the (very empty) pitch. It took him a while but he got there. pic.twitter.com/FCwjWUvwcS — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) April 12, 2022

Before entering the pitch, the fan appeared to have landed nastily on his ankle.

According to ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt, who posted the funny clip, the fan left the Allianz Arena limping whilst chanting Anthony Modeste’s name.

I’ve just seen him limping out the stadium, whilst singing: “MODESTE, MODESTE. ANTHONY MODESTE.” https://t.co/eiTOBQPfSk pic.twitter.com/75ux4KU7MJ — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) April 12, 2022

After the footage went viral, FC Koln’s official Twitter account tweeted: “We thought we’d seen that celebration before.

“For the sake of his head and his ankle, we hope he doesn’t have work this morning.

“Please don’t pitch invade.”

We thought we'd seen that celebration before 🙌 For the sake of his head and his ankle, we hope he doesn't have work this morning… (Please don't pitch invade 😄) #effzeh https://t.co/3I9nLR02uW pic.twitter.com/vrmTuUbWZi — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) April 13, 2022

Over the two legs, the Spanish side only had two successful shots on target. After a dramatic Champions League encounter, Unai Emery’s men will now face either Liverpool or Benfica for a chance to compete in this season’s final.

Liverpool is currently 3-1 up after picking up a crucial win in Portugal. The second leg is due to be played tonight at Anfield with the Portuguese side already on the verge of being knocked out.

On the other side of the draw, either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid in the semi-final stage of the competition.