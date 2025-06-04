NBA

Ahead of the Finals, LeBron James called Thunder’s Alex Caruso of his ‘all-time’ favorite teammates

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday evening, Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals will take place in Oklahoma City. The Thunder will host the Pacers. OKC is a heavy favorite to win the 2025 NBA Finals. 

Ahead of the Finals, Lakers’ LeBron James released a preview on his “Mind the Game” podcast with co-host Steve Nash. James talked about the versatility of OKC’s roster and mentioned one player specifically. He called Thunder’s Alex Caruso “one of my favorite teammates of all time.” The NBA legend had high praise for Caruso and the role he plays for the Thunder.

Alex Caruso was given praise from his former teammate, LeBron James


After the 2023-24 season, the Thunder made two changes to the roster. They added big man Isaiah Hartenstein to their starting lineup and veteran Alex Caruso as a key role player. Recently, LeBron James released an NBA Finals preview on his “Mind the Game” podcast with co-host Steve Nash. James showed praise for OKC’s Alex Caruso and the defensive versatility he brings to the team. He went as far as calling Caruso one of his “all-time” favorite teammates.

Additionally, James said Caruso is the “ultimate Swiss-Army knife” on defense. He can guard frontcourt and backcourt players with ease. Having a player like Alex Caruso off the bench is what has separated the Thunder this season. The 31-year-old is in his eighth professional season and is the oldest player on OKC’s roster.

During the regular season, Caruso averaged 19.3 minutes per game for the Thunder. In the 2025 playoffs, that number has increased to 22.5 minutes per contest. Alex Caruso has a plus/minus of +116 through 16 games this postseason. He’s been a key role player off the bench for OKC. They are just four wins away from winning the NBA Finals. Game 1 is on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

