Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Dinamo Zagreb and Sevilla return to the Europa League on Thursday, when they face a battle in the second leg of their playoff round tie at the Stadion Maksimir.
Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla live stream
You can watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up to William Hill. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.
- Click here to join William Hill.
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your William Hill account
- Start watching the Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla live stream at 19:30 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Bet £10 Get £50
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365– Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred– Great quality of streams
- BetUK– New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet– Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport– Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re willing to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla, William Hill has got you covered.
If you are a new user, you can register an account with William Hill and watch the Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.
You may join William Hill by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.
Bet £10 Get £50
Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Preview
Dinamo Zagreb denied a fantastic start to the Europa League knockout stages when they were defeated 3-1 by Sevilla in the first leg. They had been on a 12-game winning streak in all competitions prior to that defeat, scoring 33 goals and keeping eight clean sheets during that time.
Dinamo Zagreb is coming off a goalless draw against Lokomotiva Zagreb in the Croatian top division on Thursday.
Last Sunday, Espanyol held Sevilla to a 2-2 draw in La Liga, with Sergi Darder canceling out Rafa Mir’s first-half opener. Since their Copa del Rey setback to Real Betis on January 15, they have gone undefeated in each of their previous six games in all competitions, with two wins and four draws.
Sevilla will now attempt to pick up where they left off in the Europa League last time out in their quest for a record-extending seventh title.
When does Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla kick-off?
The Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla will kick off at 22:45 on 24th February 2022 at Stadion Maksimir.
Bet £10 Get £50
Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Team News
Dinamo Zagreb Team News
Dinamo has reported injuries of Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec, and Dino Peric.
Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:
Livakovic; Franjic, Lauritsen, Sutalo; Ristovski, Misic, Gojak, Bockaj; Juric, Petkovic, Orsic
Sevilla Team News
Sevilla will be without Suso, Erik Lamela, Karim Rekik and Anthony Martial.
Sevilla possible starting lineup:
Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Mir
Bet £10 Get £50