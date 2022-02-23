Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Dinamo Zagreb and Sevilla return to the Europa League on Thursday, when they face a battle in the second leg of their playoff round tie at the Stadion Maksimir.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla live stream

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Preview

Dinamo Zagreb denied a fantastic start to the Europa League knockout stages when they were defeated 3-1 by Sevilla in the first leg. They had been on a 12-game winning streak in all competitions prior to that defeat, scoring 33 goals and keeping eight clean sheets during that time.

Dinamo Zagreb is coming off a goalless draw against Lokomotiva Zagreb in the Croatian top division on Thursday.

Last Sunday, Espanyol held Sevilla to a 2-2 draw in La Liga, with Sergi Darder canceling out Rafa Mir’s first-half opener. Since their Copa del Rey setback to Real Betis on January 15, they have gone undefeated in each of their previous six games in all competitions, with two wins and four draws.

Sevilla will now attempt to pick up where they left off in the Europa League last time out in their quest for a record-extending seventh title.

When does Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla kick-off?

The Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla will kick off at 22:45 on 24th February 2022 at Stadion Maksimir.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Team News

Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Dinamo has reported injuries of Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec, and Dino Peric.

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Franjic, Lauritsen, Sutalo; Ristovski, Misic, Gojak, Bockaj; Juric, Petkovic, Orsic

Sevilla Team News

Sevilla will be without Suso, Erik Lamela, Karim Rekik and Anthony Martial.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Mir