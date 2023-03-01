Site News

Detroit Red Wings Extend Dylan Larkin

Owen Jones
Detroit Red Wings’ star center, Dylan Larkin, has signed an eight-year contract extension, according to an announcement made by the team on Tuesday, March 1st.

 

The deal is worth about $8.7 million per season. Larkin has been a staple of the Red Wings lineup since being drafted by the team in the first round (15th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has become a fan favorite in Detroit due to his work ethic, leadership, and offensive prowess.

The Waterford, Michigan native has played in 563 NHL games, all with Detroit, and has tallied 169 goals and 183 assists for 415 points. Larkin was named the team’s captain in January 2020, becoming the first Michigan-born captain in team history.

Larkin’s extension comes at a time when the Red Wings are in the midst of a rebuild. His signing, however, signals the team’s commitment to building around him and keeping him as a cornerstone of the franchise. With Larkin locked up for the next eight years, the Red Wings can focus on building a team that can compete for a playoff spot in the coming seasons. With a record of 28-24-8, Detroit has a chance to make the playoffs, however.

Even though they are not favorites to be a contender according to Michigan sportsbooks. The team does have a bright future adding a centerpiece to build around in Dylan Larkin.

This extension is a significant move for the Red Wings and Larkin, as it secures his place in Detroit for the long term and shows the team’s commitment to him as a player and leader. Red Wings fans can look forward to seeing Larkin lead the team for years to come.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

