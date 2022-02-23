Derby County vs Millwall live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Derby County will face Millwall at Pride Park Stadium on Wednesday in this other English Championship matchday.

Derby County vs Millwall live stream

Derby County vs Millwall Preview

In a tough match between the relegation rivals, both teams received 13 bookings, but Wayne Rooney’s side came out on top thanks to a last-minute winner from academy graduate Louie Sibley.

With 21 points from 32 games, Derby County is in 22nd place in the league table. They are now five points adrift of safety and will try to close the deficit as the season draws to a close.

Millwall defeated Queens Park Rangers 2-0 in their last encounter, with Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey scoring second-half goals, the latter recording his first goal for the club.

When does Derby County vs Millwall kick-off?

The Derby County vs Millwall will kick off at 00:45 on 24th February 2022 at Pride Park Stadium.

Derby County vs Millwall Team News

Derby County Team News

Derby County will play without Kamil Jozwiak, and Colin Kazim-Richards.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Stearman, Forsyth; Bird, Knight, Bielik; Ebosele, Plange, Sibley

Millwall Team News

Millwall will head into the game without Oliver Burke.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Bialkowski; Cooper, Hutchinson, M. Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Kieftenbeld, Malone; J. Wallace; Bennett, Burey