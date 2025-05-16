NBA

Denver’s Aaron Gordon injured his hamstring late in Game 6 on Thursday night

Down 3-2 to the Thunder, the Nuggets were on the brink of elimination Thursday night. Denver needed a win in Game 6 to keep their season alive. 

The Nuggets blew fourth-quarter leads in games 4 and 5. At the start of the fourth quarter in Game 6, they were up 90-82. This time, Denver did enough late in the game to get a 119-107 win. Late in Game 6 on Thursday, Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon injured his hamstring. Gordon told reporters after the game that he feels “ok” and that he’ll start the recovery process to be ready for Game 7.

Aaron Gordon suffered a hamstring injury late in Game 6


With under two minutes left in Game 6, Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon injured his hamstring. He was seen limping after it happened and grabbed at his left hamstring in noticeable discomfort. After the game, Gordon told reporters that he is “ok” and the team will make sure he’s “getting ready for Game 7.” Tony Jones of The Athletic said that Gordon was in “good spirits” after the game despite the untimely injury.

Aaron Gordon has been a player the Nuggets have relied on throughout the 2025 postseason. The 29-year-old has two game-winning shots this playoffs and is vital to the team’s success. Denver needs their team at full strength if it wants to make it to the Western Conference Finals. Gordon will have two full days to rest and recover before Game 7 on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

This postseason, Aaron Gordon is averaging 38.2 minutes per game for the Nuggets. On top of that, he’s averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. Gordon is taking 4.2 threes per game in the 2025 playoffs and is hitting them at .382%. The one-time NBA champion is s difference-maker on both sides of the ball for Denver. Sunday is a Game 7, and it’s win or go home. Denver wants to keep their season alive and upset the Thunder. How effective will Aaron Gordon be for the Nuggets after suffering a hamstring injury late in Game 6?

Arrow to top