Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tops latest MVP ladder

Joe Lyons
Around the Globe Dec 23
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic remains on top of the NBA’s MVP ladder and is still favorite at an odds-on price to win the award.

Jokic set to win third straight MVP award in 2023

According to the latest MVP ladder from NBA.com, Nikola Jokic is leading the race and looks set to win the award for a third consecutive season – a feat managed by just three players in NBA history:

  • Bill Russell (1961-63)
  • Wilt Chamberlain (1966-68)
  • Larry Bird (1984-1986)

After the Nuggets’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Jokic is now averaging a triple-double and this is the latest into a season a player 6-foot-11 or taller has averaged a triple-double in NBA history.

Alongside Joel Embiid in the Eastern Conference, Jokic was named Western Conference Player of the Month for January, averaging 24 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game as Denver won 12 of 16 games.

The 27-year-old is enjoying another incredible season in the NBA and has only shot under 50% from the field on one occasion.

Jokic odds-on for MVP, Embiid close behind in race

According to NBA betting sites, Nikola Jokic is an odds-on price of -130 with BetOnline to win MVP for a third consecutive year.

  1. Nikola Jokic (-130)
  2. Joel Embiid (+250)
  3. Luka Doncic (+750)
  4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (+950)
  5. Jayson Tatum (+1400)

Despite leading the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA and being on track to become the first Celtic to average 30 points in a season, Jayson Tatum has the longest odds of the main group to win MVP.

There could be some value in this selection if Boston begin to kick on and continue to dominate after the All-Star break in a similar fashion to last year.

Giannis recently put up 54 points against the LA Clippers and despite missing some time with injury, remains a leading candidate in contention to win what would be a third MVP.

Luka Doncic (33.4ppg) is just behind Joel Embiid (33.5ppg) in the race to win the scoring title, with Giannis (32.3) creeping behind with breathing room from Jayson Tatum (31.1) in fourth.

For now, it looks like we have another two-horse for MVP between Jokic and Embiid.

