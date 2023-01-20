Dak Prescott Excited for 49ers Rematch After Last Years Wildcard Playoff Loss

The Cowboys were knocked out of the postseason by the 49ers last year but Dallas are out for revenge this season, as they take on San Fransisco in the Divisional Round on Sunday.



Dallas were unfortunate to be edged out of the playoffs last year with a narrow 23-17 loss to the 49ers and San Fransisco are favourites on most NFL markets to repeat their 2022 feat again this weekend.

The Cowboys are no stranger to being the underdog however, and QB Dak Prescott is relishing the opportunity of a rematch.

“Most definitely, I [wanted the rematch],” “I think this whole team did. Obviously, using that loss last year as a motivation and just kind of the focal point of the resiliency that we carried into the offseason, [that we] carried into this year.