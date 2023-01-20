Site News

Dak Prescott Excited for 49ers Rematch After Last Years Wildcard Playoff Loss

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
The Cowboys were knocked out of the postseason by the 49ers last year but Dallas are out for revenge this season, as they take on San Fransisco in the Divisional Round on Sunday.

Dallas were unfortunate to be edged out of the playoffs last year with a narrow 23-17 loss to the 49ers and San Fransisco are favourites on most NFL markets to repeat their 2022 feat again this weekend.

The Cowboys are no stranger to being the underdog however, and QB Dak Prescott is relishing the opportunity of a rematch.

“Most definitely, I [wanted the rematch],”

“I think this whole team did. Obviously, using that loss last year as a motivation and just kind of the focal point of the resiliency that we carried into the offseason, [that we] carried into this year.

“Yeah, we get a chance to go back and at their place, do something that we want to do.”

Prescott threw four passing touchdowns in the Cowboys win over Tampa Bay last weekend and with the Dallas QB in some serious form right now, it would be no surprise if they underdogs came out on top.

Another Cowboys star out for revenge this weekend is outside linebacker Micah Parsons who says he feeds off being the underdog in games like this.

“Honestly, I think you should feed into it, you should love that stuff. When no one believes in you, that’s the best feeling; not when everyone believes in you and the Kool-Aid is up and everyone is smiling like, ‘They can’t lose. They’re too good.’ I don’t want that feeling because then it’s like, damn, what if I don’t win?

“When you’re already at the bottom, you can only go up. I really like being the underdog.”

“I really think we beat ourselves last year with the penalties, the offsides, things like that, if you just play your game — the biggest misconception is that you have to go out there and be different, that you have to go out there and try to out-physical a team, that you want to play their game.”

The Cowboys will be hoping they can prove everyone wrong this weekend as they head into their Divisional Round against the 49ers as the heavy underdogs.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku
Olly Taliku

