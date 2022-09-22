Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News cotillion handicap stakes 2022 secret oath the one to beat

Cotillion Handicap Stakes 2022: Secret Oath The One To Beat

Author image

Updated

24 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
secret oath 1

This Saturday’s Cotillion Handicap Stakes, on a star-studded Parx Racing card, will focus around the D Wayne Lukas-trained Secret Oath, who will be hoping to get back to winning ways after seeing the back of the classy Nest the last twice.

50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

 Claim Offer

Double Your First Deposit Up To $1,000 + $10 Casino Chip

 Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

 Claim Offer

125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500

 Claim Offer

First Deposit Sports Bonus Up To $500

 Claim Offer

Interested in horse racing? Grab more free bets, betting guides and tips here

Cotillion Handicap Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?

Run over 1m 1/2f and for 3 year-old fillies, the Grade 1 Cotillion Handicap Stakes is run at Parx racetrack and seen as a stepping stone race to the Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Nov 5 (Keeneland), which is the pinnacle path for fillies at the World Championships.

📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022
🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing
💰 Purse: $1,0000

Take your horse racing betting to the next level with BOVADA and receive a 100% matched deposit welcome bonus (up to $750) to use on the Pennsylvania Derby.

Secret Oath To Get Back To Winning Ways On Cotillion Handicap Stakes

secret oath 1
Secret Oath

The D Wayne Lukas-trained SECRET OATH has seen the backside of the useful filly Nest in her last two races, but the good news for her connections ahead of Saturday’s Cotillion Handicap is that Nest is NOT entered in th Parx Grade 1.

Therefore, this daughter of the 2017 Dubai World Cup winner Arrogate looks to face a top chance of getting back to winning ways, being she’s also the top-rated of the entries at this stage.

You can watch Secret Oath’s second to Nest below in the Grade 1 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga on Aug 20.

Trainer Steve Asmussen Has Won The Cotillion Handicap Stakes Four Times

Since 2012, the Steve Asmussen barn have won the Cotillion Handicap four times, with the first of those being My Miss Aurelia. Since then they’ve added three more wins (Untapable 2014, Midnight Bisou 2018), with the most recent 12 months ago with Clairiere (watch below).

At this stage, Asmussen has the Gun Runner filly Society entered in Saturday’s race, who was last seen winning the Grade 3 Charles Town Oaks (watch below). She got the job done by an impressive 6 3/4 lengths, so even though this is a rise in grade and a step up in trip (ran over 7f last time) the manner of that win suggests she has to be respected.

The Todd Pletcher Barn Also Have A Top Record In The Cotillion Handicap

Another stable to have in your sights is the Todd Pletcher team – they’ve won this race three times over the years and despite the last of those successes coming in 2006 (India), it’s hard to ignore the fact he’s got three entries at this stage – Green Up, Goddess Of Fire and Shahama.

Green Up was the winner of the Cathryn Sophia Stakes last time out here at Parx, so we know the track will pose no issues.

Goddess Of Fire will have claims too, but was third behind Nest and Secret Oath last time out at Saratoga in the Alabama Stakes, so will need to find a bit of improvement on that to overturn the form with the Lukas runner – Secret Oath.

Shahama is another Pletcher runner with a live chance, away for the hot-pot Secret Oath. She landed the Grade 3 Monmouth Oaks on July 31 (watch below). As you can see from the video below, jockey Jorge A Vargas Jr was at work some way from the stick, but the way she kept on that day was impressive and has now won 5 of her 7 career runs. She’s clearly improving and looks an interesting contender.

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Mike E Smith have won the Cotillion Handicap four times each

Recent Cotillion Handicap Stakes Winners

  • 2021 – CLAIRIERE
  • 2020 – No Race
  • 2019 – STREET BAND
  • 2018 – MIDNIGHT BISOU
  • 2017 – IT TIZ WELL
  • 2016 – SONGBIRD
  • 2015 – I’M A CHATTERBOX
  • 2014 – UNTAPABLE

Watch Clairiere Winning The 2021 Cotillion Handicap

Pick Up Some FREE BETS For The 2022 Cotillion Handicap

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens