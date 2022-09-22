We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Saturday’s Cotillion Handicap Stakes, on a star-studded Parx Racing card, will focus around the D Wayne Lukas-trained Secret Oath, who will be hoping to get back to winning ways after seeing the back of the classy Nest the last twice.



Cotillion Handicap Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 1/2f and for 3 year-old fillies, the Grade 1 Cotillion Handicap Stakes is run at Parx racetrack and seen as a stepping stone race to the Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Nov 5 (Keeneland), which is the pinnacle path for fillies at the World Championships.

📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing

💰 Purse: $1,0000

Secret Oath To Get Back To Winning Ways On Cotillion Handicap Stakes



The D Wayne Lukas-trained SECRET OATH has seen the backside of the useful filly Nest in her last two races, but the good news for her connections ahead of Saturday’s Cotillion Handicap is that Nest is NOT entered in th Parx Grade 1.

Therefore, this daughter of the 2017 Dubai World Cup winner Arrogate looks to face a top chance of getting back to winning ways, being she’s also the top-rated of the entries at this stage.

You can watch Secret Oath’s second to Nest below in the Grade 1 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga on Aug 20.

Trainer Steve Asmussen Has Won The Cotillion Handicap Stakes Four Times



Since 2012, the Steve Asmussen barn have won the Cotillion Handicap four times, with the first of those being My Miss Aurelia. Since then they’ve added three more wins (Untapable 2014, Midnight Bisou 2018), with the most recent 12 months ago with Clairiere (watch below).

At this stage, Asmussen has the Gun Runner filly Society entered in Saturday’s race, who was last seen winning the Grade 3 Charles Town Oaks (watch below). She got the job done by an impressive 6 3/4 lengths, so even though this is a rise in grade and a step up in trip (ran over 7f last time) the manner of that win suggests she has to be respected.

The Todd Pletcher Barn Also Have A Top Record In The Cotillion Handicap

Another stable to have in your sights is the Todd Pletcher team – they’ve won this race three times over the years and despite the last of those successes coming in 2006 (India), it’s hard to ignore the fact he’s got three entries at this stage – Green Up, Goddess Of Fire and Shahama.

Green Up was the winner of the Cathryn Sophia Stakes last time out here at Parx, so we know the track will pose no issues.

Goddess Of Fire will have claims too, but was third behind Nest and Secret Oath last time out at Saratoga in the Alabama Stakes, so will need to find a bit of improvement on that to overturn the form with the Lukas runner – Secret Oath.

Shahama is another Pletcher runner with a live chance, away for the hot-pot Secret Oath. She landed the Grade 3 Monmouth Oaks on July 31 (watch below). As you can see from the video below, jockey Jorge A Vargas Jr was at work some way from the stick, but the way she kept on that day was impressive and has now won 5 of her 7 career runs. She’s clearly improving and looks an interesting contender.

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Mike E Smith have won the Cotillion Handicap four times each

Recent Cotillion Handicap Stakes Winners

2021 – CLAIRIERE

2020 – No Race

2019 – STREET BAND

2018 – MIDNIGHT BISOU

2017 – IT TIZ WELL

2016 – SONGBIRD

2015 – I’M A CHATTERBOX

2014 – UNTAPABLE

Watch Clairiere Winning The 2021 Cotillion Handicap

