African minnows Comoros get their AFCON campaign underway later this evening when they face Gabon.

Stepping out onto the field at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium will be a significant moment in Comoros’ rather short history in that it will be the first time that the nation has made the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Their Group C opponents, Gabon, on the other hand, will be appearing in their eighth AFCON and hoping to escape the group for the first time since 2012.

Comoros vs Gabon live stream

Comoros vs Gabon preview

Comoros were a bit of a surprise package in qualifying, finishing second to Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the group after winning two games, drawing three, and losing just once. Now, the first challenge facing Amir Abdou’s men as they embark onto their first ever AFCON campaign is a Gabon side ranked 43 places higher in the most recent FIFA World rankings. Ranked higher they might be, but, like Comoros, Gabon also qualified as runners-up in AFCON Qualifying Group D, narrowly behind group winners, Gambia. Gabon haven’t been in the best form since then either and failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after finishing 10 points behind Egypt. Exiled Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal for Gabon in the side’s most recent fixture vs Mauritania, but the former Dortmund star’s contribution was only enough to eke out a 1-1 draw come the final whistle. As such, this game definitely has the mild tinge of an upset waiting to happen and should be quality viewing come 19:00 this evening.

When does Comoros vs Gabon kick off?

Comoros vs Gabon kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Monday, January 10 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium

Comoros vs Gabon team news

Comoros team news

Manager Amir Abdou will no doubt be delighted to report a clean bill of health ahead of tonight’s clash with Gabon and will field their strongest possible starting XI, including the likes of Bourhane and Selemani.

Comoros predicted line-up vs Gabon:

Ahamada; Abdallah, Zahary, Abdou, Youssouf; Bourhane, Mattoir, Abdullah, Selemani; M’Changama, Mogni

Gabon team news

Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who has 29 goals in 77 games for the national side and is the country’s all-time record goalscorer and captain, will not feature this evening after contracting a bout of COVID-19.

Gabon predicted line-up vs Chelsea:

Amonome; Palun, Oyono, Manga, Sambissa; Lemina, Ngouali, Poko, Autchanga; Allevinah, Bouanga

