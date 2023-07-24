Cincinnati Reds Willing To Trade Jonathan India

The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly willing to trade second baseman and former NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India.

The Reds have told other teams they are willing to trade 2021 NL ROY Jonathan India for young, controllable starting pitching, per sources. Cincinnati has a glut of young infielders (Steer, De La Cruz, McLain, Encarnacion-Strand) with more on the way (Marte, Arro\\\yo, Collier). — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 24, 2023

This comes as a surprise as the Reds are having a season few of not nobody expected. The Reds are currently a half game out of first place in the NL Central and have been one of the most exciting teams in the MLB. India has been an integral part of the offense as he is currently in his third season with the team. India is getting a little older than the other infielders they have. It might not be a bad idea to try and get maximum value for the 26 year-old.

The team does in fact have a plethora of young infielders like phenom Elly De La Cruz that has taken the league by storm. Other young pieces like Matt McLain have also been really good and more like a piece they can develop for the future. The Reds think that they can compete for a division title so trading India for added starting pitcher depth would be the smart thing to do.

The NL Central is wide open and time will tell whether they will win the division, but there are going in the right direction after may years of irrelevancy. India still has a lot of potential left and is just seemingly the odd man out for this Cincinnati Reds team. Any team with infield depth needs would love to have India on their team. Even though his defense has been left to be desired, his offensive game shines as he has a career .258 batting average with a career .772 OPS.