Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News christian mccaffrey traded to the san francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey Traded to the San Francisco 49ers

Author image

Updated

7 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

2 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
CMC

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks.

The 49ers receive a 2023 second, third, and fourth round picks. They also get a fifth round pick in 2024 as well.

McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the NFL these past few years but injuries have hampered him recently.

Picked number eight overall by the Panthers in 2017, McCaffrey made an immediate impact.

Panthers reportedly 'want a lot' for RB Christian McCaffrey

With the Panthers he’s rushed for 3980 yards and has scored 32 touchdowns.

He now goes to the San Francisco 49ers who have had a running back carousel for quite some time. Many injuries to the running back room and the need to compete right now are most likely the reasons why they traded for “CMC”.

CMC played his college ball at Stanford, so this trade makes sense as he moves back to California.

San Francisco have not had that stud running back since the Frank Gore days way back when. With this team coached by Kyle Shanahan, he will now utilize CMC to his highest potential. This bodes well for their playoff chances going forward.

McCaffrey might not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he does end up playing in such a big game.

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Offense Called Out for 'Lack of Urgency' in Loss to Falcons | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report
Kyle Shanahan

The NFC West is wide open. Los Angeles Rams are defending Super Bowl champions but have looked sluggish so far.

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are both inconsistent. This trade gives San Fran the edge and are most likely the favorites to win the division with this trade.

The Niners are going all in and are looking for another Super Bowl.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens