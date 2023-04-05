MLB

Chicago White Sox Liam Hendriks Announces He Is Cancer Free

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Hendriks
Hendriks

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks has officially been declared cancer-free.

The news comes after Hendriks was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma on January 9, 2023. He immediately underwent treatment.

Hendriks shared the news with his fans on social media, expressing his gratitude for the support he received during his battle with cancer. He also thanked his medical team and the White Sox organization for their support throughout his treatment.

 

The Australian-born pitcher is known for his impressive pitching skills and was a key player for the White Sox during the 2022 season. He was their best reliever as he was their primary closer. The three-time All-Star had 37 saves in the 2022 MLB season.

His cancer diagnosis came as a shock to fans and teammates alike, but Hendriks remained optimistic and determined throughout his treatment.

https://static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2023/01/liam-hendriks2.jpg

Hendriks’ cancer-free status means that he will most likely be able to return to the field and continue his career with the White Sox. His return is sure to be a welcome sight for fans and baseball fans as well. Chicago Cubs first baseman Trey Mancici also battled and beat his form of cancer and continued his career not long after being declared cancer free.

The White Sox will welcome Hendriks with open arms as their top closer whenever he gets back on the field. It remains to be seen when he will return, and the White Sox might need him down the stretch. White Sox are +4000 to win the World Series according to Illinois sportsbooks.

Liam Hendriks’ cancer-free status is a cause for celebration and a testament to his strength and resilience. His return to the field will undoubtedly inspire others who are battling cancer and serve as a reminder of the power of perseverance and hope.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Hendriks
MLB

LATEST Chicago White Sox Liam Hendriks Announces He Is Cancer Free

Author image Owen Jones  •  1h
rsz how to watch texas rangers vs philadelphia phillies live stream tv channel start time april 2
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies Struggle To Open Season, Start 0-3
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 3 2023

They play in one of the best divisions in all of baseball, but the Philadelphia Phillies had high hopes and aspirations entering the 2023 season. Despite the Mets and Braves…

Jones
MLB
Atlanta Braves To Retire Andruw Jones’ Jersey
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 3 2023

The Atlanta Braves have announced that they will retire the jersey of former outfielder Andruw Jones in a ceremony to be held during the 2023 Major League Baseball season.  …

rsz 6428ca64053aaimage
MLB
New Rules Already Affecting MLB Games For The Better
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 2 2023
Fried
MLB
Atlanta Braves Ace Max Fried Leaves Game With Hamstring Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 30 2023
Verlander
MLB
New York Mets Justin Verlander Placed On Injured List
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 30 2023
Astros
MLB
Opening Day: Who Is The Favorite To Win The World Series?
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 30 2023
Arrow to top