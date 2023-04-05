Chicago White Sox Liam Hendriks Announces He Is Cancer Free

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks has officially been declared cancer-free.

The news comes after Hendriks was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma on January 9, 2023. He immediately underwent treatment.

Hendriks shared the news with his fans on social media, expressing his gratitude for the support he received during his battle with cancer. He also thanked his medical team and the White Sox organization for their support throughout his treatment.

Liam Hendriks rings the bell as he announces he is cancer free (via hendriks_31 • IG) pic.twitter.com/i8d9GSg914 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2023

The Australian-born pitcher is known for his impressive pitching skills and was a key player for the White Sox during the 2022 season. He was their best reliever as he was their primary closer. The three-time All-Star had 37 saves in the 2022 MLB season.

His cancer diagnosis came as a shock to fans and teammates alike, but Hendriks remained optimistic and determined throughout his treatment.

Hendriks’ cancer-free status means that he will most likely be able to return to the field and continue his career with the White Sox. His return is sure to be a welcome sight for fans and baseball fans as well. Chicago Cubs first baseman Trey Mancici also battled and beat his form of cancer and continued his career not long after being declared cancer free.

The White Sox will welcome Hendriks with open arms as their top closer whenever he gets back on the field. It remains to be seen when he will return, and the White Sox might need him down the stretch.

Liam Hendriks’ cancer-free status is a cause for celebration and a testament to his strength and resilience. His return to the field will undoubtedly inspire others who are battling cancer and serve as a reminder of the power of perseverance and hope.