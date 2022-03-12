Chelsea injury news: Azpilicueta, Pulisic and Alonso doubtful for Newcastle clash

Chelsea continued their impressive Premier League run on Thursday night as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road. That was their fourth consecutive win in the English top-flight after they suffered a 1-1 draw at Brighton in January.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are still very far from title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool but their recent impressive run have allowed them to tighten their grip on third place in the table.

The Blues will now host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, hoping to win full points from the home encounter. However, the Magpies have won six of their seven league matches and are very unlikely to be easy opponents for them.

Tuchel’s task this weekend hasn’t been made easier by the number of injuries that he is dealing with at the moment.

Chelsea Injuries

Thomas Tuchel replaced Cesar Azpilicueta at half-time in Chelsea’s 3-1 win at Norwich because he was suffering from illness. The experienced right-back has been an important figure for the Blues this season and the German boss will be hoping to have him back for Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic was also struggling with illness this week and so he missed the trip to Carrow Road. The Pensioners will receive a boost if the American recovers in time for Sunday.

While Marcos Alonso, who has been sidelined for the last three Chelsea games, is also said to be suffering through illness. So the defender’s availability is also doubtful.

Meanwhile, Reece James and Ben Chillwell will definitely be missing this weekend as they continue to recover from their injuries.