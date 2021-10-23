Chelsea boss raves about Mason Mount after 7-0 Norwich victory

Chelsea claimed a dominating 7-0 victory over Daniel Farke’s Norwich City at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were missing key players Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner in the home encounter.

However, they still managed an emphatic victory over the Canaries to maintain their top position in the league table.

The standout performer for the Blues was Mason Mount who bagged his first Premier League hat-trick.

The 22-year-old was still looking for his first goal this season when he entered this contest at Stamford Bridge.

However, the England international broke his goal duck with a fierce drive within the first eight minutes of the match.

He added two more late goals to complete his hat-trick and secure an emphatic victory for the Londoners.

German boss Thomas Tuchel was highly impressed with the young player’s performance and showered praise on him afterwards.

“A hat-trick for Mason is huge because it’s huge,” Tuchel said (via football.london). “He’s very proud and puts a lot of pressure on himself. I feel him a bit lighter and playing with more freedom in the last matches. This is what we need.

“There are a lot of games – and more for him – at a young age. He is very competitive and serious about reaching his goals. So, as I said, I feel him lighter now and it means a lot to him to have a hat-trick under his belt. And he is an academy boy.”

Mason Mount is an academy product of Chelsea who rose through its youth ranks to earn his senior debut in August 2019.

So far, he has clocked up 118 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, with 20 goals and 17 assists to his name (stats from Transfermarkt).

Mount also has the distinction of earning 26 caps for the national team, with four goals to his name.

The 22-year-old is a top-quality attacking midfielder who is known for his creativity, speed and dribbling skills.