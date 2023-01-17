NBA

Charlotte Hornets To Listen To Offers For Terry Rozier Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

Kyle Curran
As the Charlotte Hornets continue to rot further down the NBA standings, Terry Rozier could be moving on, before the trade deadline. 

The Hornets are expected to listen to offers for their 28-year-old shooting guard. However, Due to the huge contract that Rozier is on in Charlotte, it could be hard for the Hornets to source a buyer for him.

Back in August 2021, he signed a four-year extension worth $97 million, that runs through to the 2025-26 season, and he’s currently having his worst season in Charlotte. He is averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent over all and a 32.4 percent from three-point range.

Steve Clifford’s side are the second-worst in the NBA, with their 11-34 record, and their last game on Monday was a 130-118 loss against the Boston Celtics on MLK Day, with Jayson Tatum scoring 51 points in a mammoth display.

Only the Houston Rockets have a worse record with 1o wins and 34 losses.

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community.
