The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge tee times have been officially confirmed, with some interesting groups on the opening two days of PGA Tour action on Thursday and Friday at Colonial Country Club.

After winning his third major last week at the PGA Championship, world number one Scottie Scheffler is back in action this week on the PGA Tour looking to make it three consecutive victories.

The American finished in a tie for second last year at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and is looking to go one better this year as he aims to win around Colonial Country Club for the first time in his home state of Texas.

The rest of the field is stacked too, with some of the world’s best players in action. This includes the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler to name but a few.

In total there are 135 players teeing it up for Round 1 on Thursday at Colonial Country Club, aiming to win this invitational PGA Tour event.

The full field competing this week will be in with a chance of winning a large portion of the $9.5m Charles Schwab Challenge prize money on offer this week.

The in-form Scheffler kickstarts his Charles Schwab Challenge campaign from the first tee on Thursday at 1.45pm. He has bee grouped with defending champion Davis Riley and former champion Daniel Berger for the first two rounds.

This high-quality three-ball then tee off on Friday from the 10th tee at 8.55am.

Interesting Feature Groups At 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Including Former Champion Jordan Spieth With Tommy Fleetwood & Chris Kirk

There are plenty of other interesting feature groups on Thursday and Friday at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, teeing off on both the first and 10th holes in three-balls.

Three-time major champion and career Grand Slam chasing Jordan Spieth is one of them, as he gets his first 18 holes underway in a three-ball with Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Kirk at 8.55am from the 10th hole. They then tee off at 1.45pm on Friday for their second round from the first tee.

Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell is another of the Charles Schwab Challenge featured groups for the first 36 holes. They tee off at 1.34pm from the first tee on Thursday, with an 8.44am start time on Friday from the 10th hole.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, former Open winner Brian Harman and Maverick McNealy are another of the featured groups for the opening two rounds. They tee off at 8.33am on Thursday from the 10th tee and 1.23pm on Friday from the first hole.

The full 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge tee times have been listed below for this week’s PGA Tour golf event at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas.

Full Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times For Round 1 & Round 2 (ET)

Thursday – Round 1 (1st Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group 8:00 am Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley 8:11 am Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid 8:22 am Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Aldrich Potgieter 8:33 am Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List 8:44 am Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp, Emiliano Grillo 8:55 am Kevin Yu, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:06 am Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson 9:17 am Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace, Charley Hoffman 9:28 am Kevin Kisner, Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman 9:39 am Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg 9:50 am William Mouw, Taylor Dickson, Blades Brown 10:01 am Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan III, Michael Block 12:50 pm Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn 1:01 pm Doug Ghim, Victor Perez, Ryan Gerard 1:12 pm Chad Ramey, Robby Shelton, Ben Silverman 1:23 pm Harris English, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim 1:34 pm Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell 1:45 pm Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger 1:56 pm Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland 2:07 pm Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy, Matt Kuchar 2:18pm Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Rico Hoey 2:29 pm Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley 2:40 pm Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins

Thursday – Round 1 (10th Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group 8:00 am Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner 8:11 am Corey Pavin, Eric Cole, Chandler Phillips 8:22 am Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles, Danny Walker 8:33 am Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy 8:44 am Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia 8:55 am Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood 9:06 am Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes 9:17 am Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Tom Hoge 9:28 am Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley 9:39 am Isaiah Salinda, Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber 9:50 am Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul, John Pak 12:50 pm Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Sami Valimaki 1:01 pm Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, Chan Kim 1:12 pm Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley 1:23 pm Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup 1:34 pm Nico Echavarria, Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson 1:45 pm Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam 1:56 pm Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Peter Malnati 2:07 pm Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker 2:18pm David Frost, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu 2:29 pm Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford 2:40 pm Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Steven Fisk

Friday – Round 2 (1st Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group 8:00 am Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Sami Valimaki 8:11 am Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young, Chan Kim 8:22 am Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley 8:33 am Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup 8:44 am Nico Echavarria, Brice Garnett, Adam Svensson 8:55 am Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam 9:06 am Karl Vilips, Davis Thompson, Peter Malnati 9:17 am Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker 9:28 am David Frost, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu 9:39 am Max McGreevy, Michael Thorbjornsen, David Ford 9:50 am Hayden Springer, Will Chandler, Steven Fisk 12:50 pm Sam Stevens, Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner 1:01 pm Corey Pavin, Eric Cole, Chandler Phillips 1:12 pm Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles, Danny Walker 1:23 pm Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy 1:34 pm Andrew Novak, Robert MacIntyre, Akshay Bhatia 1:45 pm Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood 1:56 pm Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes 2:07 pm Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Tom Hoge 2:18pm Justin Lower, Harry Higgs, Vince Whaley 2:29 pm Isaiah Salinda, Takumi Kanaya, Jackson Suber 2:40 pm Ricky Castillo, Jeremy Paul, John Pak

Friday – Round 2 (10th Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group 8:00 am Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, Patrick Fishburn 8:11 am Doug Ghim, Victor Perez, Ryan Gerard 8:22 am Chad Ramey, Robby Shelton, Ben Silverman 8:33 am Harris English, J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim 8:44 am Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell 8:55 am Scottie Scheffler, Davis Riley, Daniel Berger 9:06 am Cam Davis, J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland 9:17 am Ben Griffin, Nick Hardy, Matt Kuchar 9:28 am Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Rico Hoey 9:39 am Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson, Neal Shipley 9:50 am Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins 12:50 pm Olin Browne, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley 1:01 pm Will Gordon, Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid 1:12 pm Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, Aldrich Potgieter 1:23 pm Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List 1:34 pm Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp, Emiliano Grillo 1:45 pm Kevin Yu, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1:56 pm Aaron Rai, Camilo Villegas, Webb Simpson 2:07 pm Brian Campbell, Matt Wallace, Charley Hoffman 2:18pm Kevin Kisner, Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman 2:29 pm Danny Willett, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg 2:40 pm William Mouw, Taylor Dickson, Blades Brown 2:51 pm Kevin Roy, Frankie Capan III, Michael Block

Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 – Tournament Info
Event: Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: Thu 22nd May – Sun 25th May

Opening Tee Time: 8.00am ET

2024 Winner: Davis Riley (-14)

TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS

Venue: Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas, USA

Purse: $9.5m (Winner: $1,710,000)