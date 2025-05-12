NBA

Celtics injury update: Sam Hauser was upgraded to questionable for Game 4 on Monday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sam Hauser Celtics pic
Sam Hauser Celtics pic

The Celtics are on the road Monday night to face the Knicks in Game 4 of the East semi-finals. New York stole the first two games in Boston. In Game 3, the Celtics responded with a much-needed win on the road. 

Boston shot 25-100 from beyond the arc in games 1 and 2. They went 20-40 from deep in their Game 3 win. Ahead of Game 4 on Monday, the Celtics upgraded Sam Hauser to questionable. While Hauser is a rotational piece off the bench, he’s a key player who can space the floor for Boston. Will the 27-year-old return to action after missing two games with an ankle injury?

Sam Hauser was upgraded to questionable for the Celtics


Over the last three seasons, Sam Hauser has been a reliable piece of the Boston Celtics’ rotation. Hauser has played 70+ games in 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25. He played in 71 of the Celtics’ 82 games in the 2024-25 regular season. In the third quarter of Game 1 vs. the Knicks, Sam Hauser injured his ankle after making contact with O.G. Anunoby. Hauser went to the ground clutching his ankle and did not return for Boston.

He missed games 2 and 3 with an ankle sprain but was upgraded to questionable for Game 4. Hauser has played in six of Boston’s eight games this postseason. During the 2024-25 regular season, Hauser shot .416 percent from beyond the arc. He’s a floor-spacer for the Celtics who’s more than capable of making shots from deep. Even if he plays 10 minutes or less in Game 4, Hauser can be an effective role player for Boston.

The Celtics shot an abysmal 25-100 from beyond the arc in games 1 and 2. Luckily, the shots started to fall for Boston in Game 3. They went 20-40 from beyond the arc and beat the Knicks 115-93. Boston is on the road again Monday for Game 4. Will the team have another strong shooting performance after making 50% of their threes in Game 3? If the Celtics win, the series will be tied 2-2. Otherwise, the Knicks will have a commanding 3-1 lead.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Sam Hauser Celtics pic
NBA

LATEST Celtics injury update: Sam Hauser was upgraded to questionable for Game 4 on Monday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 12 2025
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
NBA
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly explore his long-term fit with the Bucks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 12 2025

In 2024-25, the Milwaukee Bucks finished 48-34. Their ninth consecutive season with at least 42+ wins. The Bucks finished as the fifth seed in the 2025 NBA playoffs.  Milwaukee lost…

Screenshot 2025 05 12 at 14.28.32
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘open-minded’ about leaving Bucks, will explore other options
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 12 2025

For the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo will explore options of leaving the Milwaukee Bucks following a third straight first round playoff exit. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania,…

Donovan Mitchell Cavs pic
NBA
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell sat out the second half of Game 4 with an ankle injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 12 2025
Bennedict Mathurin Pacers pic
NBA
Why was Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin ejected from Game 4 on Sunday afternoon?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 12 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 12 at 10.42.42
NBA
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Game 4: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 12 2025
Why The Boston Celtics Don't Need to Panic Down 0-2 to the New York Knicks
NBA
Why The Boston Celtics Don’t Need to Panic Down 0-2 to the New York Knicks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 10 2025
Arrow to top