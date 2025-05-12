Celtics injury update: Sam Hauser was upgraded to questionable for Game 4 on Monday

The Celtics are on the road Monday night to face the Knicks in Game 4 of the East semi-finals. New York stole the first two games in Boston. In Game 3, the Celtics responded with a much-needed win on the road.

Boston shot 25-100 from beyond the arc in games 1 and 2. They went 20-40 from deep in their Game 3 win. Ahead of Game 4 on Monday, the Celtics upgraded Sam Hauser to questionable. While Hauser is a rotational piece off the bench, he’s a key player who can space the floor for Boston. Will the 27-year-old return to action after missing two games with an ankle injury?

Sam Hauser was upgraded to questionable for the Celtics

Sam Hauser, who is questionable tonight, is getting up shots at shootaround pic.twitter.com/wv9xCMl9A8 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) May 12, 2025



Over the last three seasons, Sam Hauser has been a reliable piece of the Boston Celtics’ rotation. Hauser has played 70+ games in 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25. He played in 71 of the Celtics’ 82 games in the 2024-25 regular season. In the third quarter of Game 1 vs. the Knicks, Sam Hauser injured his ankle after making contact with O.G. Anunoby. Hauser went to the ground clutching his ankle and did not return for Boston.

He missed games 2 and 3 with an ankle sprain but was upgraded to questionable for Game 4. Hauser has played in six of Boston’s eight games this postseason. During the 2024-25 regular season, Hauser shot .416 percent from beyond the arc. He’s a floor-spacer for the Celtics who’s more than capable of making shots from deep. Even if he plays 10 minutes or less in Game 4, Hauser can be an effective role player for Boston.

The Celtics shot an abysmal 25-100 from beyond the arc in games 1 and 2. Luckily, the shots started to fall for Boston in Game 3. They went 20-40 from beyond the arc and beat the Knicks 115-93. Boston is on the road again Monday for Game 4. Will the team have another strong shooting performance after making 50% of their threes in Game 3? If the Celtics win, the series will be tied 2-2. Otherwise, the Knicks will have a commanding 3-1 lead.