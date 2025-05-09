NBA

Cavs injury report: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, & De’Andre Hunter will try to play Game 3 on Friday

Zach Wolpin
Darius Garland Cavs pic 1

In 2024-25, the Cavaliers went 64-18. That’s the second-best regular season record in franchise history. Only behind the 2008-09 Cavs that went 66-16. 

As the #1 seed in the East, Cleveland swept the Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Since then, they dropped two straight to the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs were missing several key players for Game 2 on Tuesday. Ahead of Game 3 on Friday, Cleveland could get some reinforcements. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, & De’Andre Hunter will try to play Game 3.

Do the Cavaliers have a chance to make a comeback in this series?


Against the Pacers in Game 2, the Cavaliers were without Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, & De’Andre Hunter. Despite missing three key players, Cleveland still built a 20-point lead. However, the Pacers never stopped fighting and clawed their way back into the game. Down 119-116, Tyrese Haliburton made his first free throw and missed the second. He grabbed the rebound and hit a step-back three-pointer for a 120-119 win against the Cavaliers.

It was a stunning loss for Cleveland, which is down 2-0 in this series. For Game 3, they will be on the road vs. the Pacers. However, the Cavs are expected to get some help back. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, & De’Andre Hunter all participated in the team walk-through. Atkinson said they’re “hoping for the best.” At this point in the series, Cleveland needs a full lineup to make a comeback.

There’s a realistic chance that Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, & De’Andre Hunter all return for Game 3. Mobley and Hunter have only missed one game this postseason. Darius Garland has missed four straight games with a toe injury. Ahead of Game 2, Garland was able to jog on the treadmill but was not available for that game. With two extra days of rest, Garland could return in Game 3 on Friday. To have any chance of a comeback, the Cavaliers need to win Game 3.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

