Grand Slam-seeking Jordan Spieth inspired by Rory McIlroy's Masters triumph

Joe Lyons
Jordan Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam with victory at the PGA Championship this week and he’s looking to Rory McIlroy’s recent triumph as inspiration.

Spieth can become the seventh golfer to achieve the career Grand Slam of winning all four major championships if he gets over the line in front at Quail Hollow on Sunday.

He won the Masters and US Open in 2015 before adding the Open Championship to his resume two years later – and this will be his ninth attempt at the feat since his most recent taste of major success.

McIlroy finally got over the hump at Augusta National last month to complete the Grand Slam nearly 14 years after winning his first major at the US Open in 2011.

Spieth said: “Watching Rory win after giving it a try for a number of years was inspiring. Most of the time he makes it look a lot easier; so obviously that was on the forefront of his mind.

“Something like that has not been done by many people, and there’s a reason why. But I’d like to throw my hat in the ring and give it a chance come the weekend.”

WATCH: Jordan Spieth’s pre-PGA Championnship press conference

In 11 starts so far this season, Spieth has recorded three top-10 and six top-25 finishes – finishing in a tie for fourth at the WM Phoenix Open and solo fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

That is a significant improvement from last season’s four top-25s and three top-10s in total as he struggled with a wrist injury which has since been repaired via surgery.

The 31-year-old hasn’t won on tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage and is now 66 starts without victory, marking the second-longest winless drought of his career.

The PGA Championship isn’t an event he’s enjoyed much recent success in, finishing outside the top-25 in each of his last six starts including a tie for 43rd last year.

He was second in 2015 however during the peak of his career and if he can rediscover even a slight bit of that form, Spieth is a force to be reckoned with in Charlotte this week.

