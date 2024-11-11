NHL

Canucks Provide Update On Brock Boeser’s Injury After Horror Blindside Hit Against The Kings

Olly Taliku
The Canucks have provided an injury update on Brock Boeser after he received a horror blindside hit from Los Angeles Kings’ Tanner Jeannot last week.

Brock Boeser Struggling

Canucks forward Brock Boeser was on the wrong end from a blindside hit from Tanner Jeannot on Thursday night, with the Kings player taking a shot at his opponent’s head from behind.

Boeser was ruled out for the remainder of the game after a huge blow and Jeannot was ejected from the match for his illegal hit.

Speaking for the first time this week since Boeser was hit, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet provided an update on his player that doesn’t seem to encouraging for fans.

“I talked to him briefly,” Tocchet said on Saturday. “Doesn’t feel great, but I wouldn’t say it’s horrible, so I think he’s indefinite right now.

“These things can change [in] a week or 24 hours. I don’t know.”

Boeser leads the team for goals this season with six in 12 games, so Vancouver are definitely going to miss their best forward so far while he recovers from the hit.

Jeannot was given a three game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for his blow, which was deemed to be out of control and dangerous.

An official statement from the NHL read: “It is Jeannot who is in control of this hit, and he chooses an angle of approach that cuts across the front of Boeser, missing his core and making his head the main point of contact.

“If Jeannot wants to deliver this check, he must stay low and take an angle that hits through Boeser’s shoulder and core, rather than one that makes the head the main point of contact.”

Jeannot has served one game of his suspension already, but he will now miss out on the next two league matches against the Flames and Avalanche.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
