The Canucks have provided an injury update on Brock Boeser after he received a horror blindside hit from Los Angeles Kings’ Tanner Jeannot last week.

Brock Boeser Struggling

Canucks forward Brock Boeser was on the wrong end from a blindside hit from Tanner Jeannot on Thursday night, with the Kings player taking a shot at his opponent’s head from behind.

Boeser was ruled out for the remainder of the game after a huge blow and Jeannot was ejected from the match for his illegal hit.

Tanner Jeannot is handed a match penalty for this hit on Brock Boeser 🤕 pic.twitter.com/m4vbDlpRi0 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 8, 2024

Speaking for the first time this week since Boeser was hit, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet provided an update on his player that doesn’t seem to encouraging for fans.

“I talked to him briefly,” Tocchet said on Saturday. “Doesn’t feel great, but I wouldn’t say it’s horrible, so I think he’s indefinite right now.

“These things can change [in] a week or 24 hours. I don’t know.”

Boeser leads the team for goals this season with six in 12 games, so Vancouver are definitely going to miss their best forward so far while he recovers from the hit.

Jeannot was given a three game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for his blow, which was deemed to be out of control and dangerous.

An official statement from the NHL read: “It is Jeannot who is in control of this hit, and he chooses an angle of approach that cuts across the front of Boeser, missing his core and making his head the main point of contact.

“If Jeannot wants to deliver this check, he must stay low and take an angle that hits through Boeser’s shoulder and core, rather than one that makes the head the main point of contact.”

Jeannot has served one game of his suspension already, but he will now miss out on the next two league matches against the Flames and Avalanche.