NBA

Buddy Hield’s playoff career-high of 33 points lifted Golden State in Game 7 vs. Houston

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Buddy Hield Warriors pic
Buddy Hield Warriors pic

Sunday evening, the Warriors were on the road to face the Rockets in Game 7. Golden State could have closed out the series in games five and six. 

However, Houston won two straight to force  Game 7. The Rockets were only down seven after three quarters, but they could never recover. After a historic season from the Rockets, they were once again bounced by Steph Curry and the Warriors. Curry had a modest game for his standards with 20 points. It was Buddy Hield with a playoff career-high 33 points and nine made threes vs. the Rockets.

Buddy Hield was 9-11 from beyond the arc in Game 7 vs. the Rockets


On a night when Steph Curry did not have a vintage playoff performance, Buddy Hield stepped up for the Warriors. He had a game-high 33 points 33 points vs the Rockets in Game 7. Hield was 12-15 from the field and 9-11 from beyond the arc. Hield’s 33 points in a new playoff career-high. Additionally, he tied an NBA record for the most three-pointers in a Game 7. The last player to have nine threes in a Game 7 was former Warriors Donte DiVincenzo.

Hield had 22 of his 33 points by halftime, along with six made three-pointers. The 32-year-old hit his final three-pointer with 18.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. That gave Hield 33 points and nine made threes. Hield has started four of the Warriors’ seven games in the 2025 postseason. With a win in Game 7 on Sunday, Golden State has advanced to the conference semi-finals.

Golden State is the seventh #7 seed in NBA history to advance to the conference semi-finals. Additionally, it’s the fifth time since 2015 that the Warriors have eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs. In round 2, the Warriors will face the #6 seed Timberwolves. Minnesota beat the Lakers in five games to advance to the conference semi-finals. Can Golden State continue this impressive run and upset the Timberwolves?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Warriors vs. Timberwolves pic
NBA

LATEST For the third time in NBA history, a #6 and #7 seed will meet in the postseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Buddy Hield Warriors pic
NBA
Buddy Hield’s playoff career-high of 33 points lifted Golden State in Game 7 vs. Houston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025

Sunday evening, the Warriors were on the road to face the Rockets in Game 7. Golden State could have closed out the series in games five and six.  However, Houston…

Ty Lue Clippers pic
NBA
WATCH: Clippers’ Ty Lue asks his players to ‘Lay everything out on the line’ for Game 7 on Saturday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025

Throughout the first round of the 2025 playoffs, several series have been highly entertaining. However, one stands among the rest. The Clippers vs. Nuggets series has been high-level basketball.  On…

JJ Redick pic
NBA
Lakers’ JJ Redick says the team needs to be in ‘championship shape’ for the 2025-26 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
Knicks vs. Celtics pic
NBA
New York and Boston are set to meet in the postseason for the first time since 2013
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday pic
NBA
NBA insiders say the Celtics will be ‘exploring trade options’ with a $500 million salary bill looming in 2025-26
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
David Adelman Nuggets pic
NBA
WATCH: David Adelman was frustrated with Nikola Jokic only shooting two free throws in Game 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
Arrow to top