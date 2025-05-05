Buddy Hield’s playoff career-high of 33 points lifted Golden State in Game 7 vs. Houston

Sunday evening, the Warriors were on the road to face the Rockets in Game 7. Golden State could have closed out the series in games five and six.

However, Houston won two straight to force Game 7. The Rockets were only down seven after three quarters, but they could never recover. After a historic season from the Rockets, they were once again bounced by Steph Curry and the Warriors. Curry had a modest game for his standards with 20 points. It was Buddy Hield with a playoff career-high 33 points and nine made threes vs. the Rockets.

Buddy Hield was 9-11 from beyond the arc in Game 7 vs. the Rockets

all NINE Buddy Hield threes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xn2xN8N6TO — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) May 5, 2025



On a night when Steph Curry did not have a vintage playoff performance, Buddy Hield stepped up for the Warriors. He had a game-high 33 points 33 points vs the Rockets in Game 7. Hield was 12-15 from the field and 9-11 from beyond the arc. Hield’s 33 points in a new playoff career-high. Additionally, he tied an NBA record for the most three-pointers in a Game 7. The last player to have nine threes in a Game 7 was former Warriors Donte DiVincenzo.

Hield had 22 of his 33 points by halftime, along with six made three-pointers. The 32-year-old hit his final three-pointer with 18.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. That gave Hield 33 points and nine made threes. Hield has started four of the Warriors’ seven games in the 2025 postseason. With a win in Game 7 on Sunday, Golden State has advanced to the conference semi-finals.

Golden State is the seventh #7 seed in NBA history to advance to the conference semi-finals. Additionally, it’s the fifth time since 2015 that the Warriors have eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs. In round 2, the Warriors will face the #6 seed Timberwolves. Minnesota beat the Lakers in five games to advance to the conference semi-finals. Can Golden State continue this impressive run and upset the Timberwolves?