Brooks Koepka Is First LIV Golfer To Win A PGA Major

After what happened to Brooks Koepka at the Masters last month, he was determined to get the job done on Sunday. And he did, winning the 105th PGA Championship and becoming the first LIV golfer to win a major.

Brooks Koepka Wins, Michael Block Is The Story

Brooks Koepka has his third PGA Championship victory 🏆 🏆🏆 He becomes the first player since Jack Nicklaus to win the tournament three times in a six-year span 👏 pic.twitter.com/UhEAuUreRl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2023

The Masters collapse was fresh on his mind. In that tournament, Koepka held a two-stroke lead heading into the final round at Augusta, but shot 3-over on Sunday and wound up losing to Jon Rahm by 4 strokes. He assured the media, and himself, that the final round of the PGA Championship would be different.

“I promise I won’t show up like that tomorrow. I won’t have that thought process. It’ll be completely different and we’ll see where it puts me.”

He backed up his talk. Koepka made his move early, making birdie on three of the first four holes to open up a 4-shot lead. He spent the rest of the day holding off Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners, and eventually won by two strokes. Scotty Scheffler made a late push, but Koepka was able to hold him off, as well.

It is a big day for Brooks Koepka, who wins his 3rd PGA Championship and 5th major overall. But it is a big day for LIV Golf, who paid Koepka a reported $100 million to come and play in their circuit. The only PGA events that their members are allowed to participate in is the majors, and he becomes the first of the new LIV guys to win one.

UNBELIEVABLE! MICHAEL BLOCK JUST DUNKED A HOLE-IN-ONE! pic.twitter.com/Qin8FYXFQV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

While Koepka took home the hardware, one of the biggest stories coming out of Sunday was Michael Block.

Block is a head pro at a public golf course in California, where he charges $150 for an hour lesson. But he had a Cinderella weekend, and was paired with Rory McIlroy for the final round on Sunday. He caused the loudest roar of the tournament on the 15th hole, when he hit an improbable hole-in-one and did it on the fly.

He finished tied for 15th, which means that he will receive an automatic invite to next year’s tournament.

Golf Betting Guides You May Like