Brooklyn is viewed as a team with an interest in moving up in the 2025 NBA draft

Zach Wolpin
In 2024-25, the Brooklyn Nets finished 26-56, 12th in the Eastern Conference. After the 2025 draft lottery, Brooklyn wound up with the 8th overall pick. 

They also have three more first-round and one second-round pick in this year’s draft. On top of that, the Nets have 10 tradeable first-round draft picks at their disposal. NBA insider Brian Lewis from the NY Post reported that the Nets are viewed as a team with an interest in moving up in the 2025 NBA draft.

How eager are the Nets to move up from the 8th overall pick?


No team in the 2025 NBA draft controls more picks than the Nets. Brooklyn is selected to pick 8th, 19th, 26th, 27th, and 36th. Brian Lewis of the NY Post reported there is chatter that the Nets want to move up. He noted that Brooklyn’s draft capital, combined with general manager Sean Marks’ history of draft-day trades, makes them a likely candidate. Lewis said this “almost immediately” led to rumors about the Nets moving up. The draft is just over four weeks away.

Brian Lewis noted there are rumors the Nets want to move up as high as the #2 overall pick. The Spurs currently hold the #2 selection in the 2025 draft. Scouts believe Brooklyn wants to add Rutgers’ Dylan Harper. He’s local to the area and is a player the Nets have heavily scouted. Sources have reported that San Antonio could be content with staying at #2 and selecting Harper.

Several reports around the NBA have linked the Nets to the #3 overall pick. The 76ers currently own that selection in the 2025 draft. Lewis noted the Sixers are willing to move back a few spots. That could be the perfect opportunity for the Nets to move up. Brian Lewis noted that Brooklyn could use other draft capital to potentially acquire a second lottery pick in the 2025 draft. On top of 10 tradeable first-round picks, the Nets have substantial cap room this offseason. Plenty of options are on the table for Brooklyn.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

