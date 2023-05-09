Betting

Bronny James Prop Bets: Will He Play In The NBA With LeBron?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Bronny James made a commitment towards his immediate future over the weekend. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James announced that he will be playing basketball for the University of Southern California this coming season.

Bronny James Prop Bets Available At BetOnline.Ag

Bronny’s situation makes him one of the more polarizing basketball prospects that we have seen in some time. He is the 19th ranked player on ESPN’s Top 100 list, and some outlets have him ranked as the 4th best player coming out of the state of California.

But regardless of where the scouts rank him, Bronny James has added value due to his family situation. There will be added media coverage and attendance as all eyes will be on how well he performs during his freshman season. The thought of playing on the same NBA team with his father is becoming more of a possibility within the next couple of years, and you can bet on whether or not it will happen.

Bet on Will Bronny Play With LeBron (No -250) at BetOnline

Will Bronny Play With LeBron In NBA?

No (-250)

It might not matter too much how Bronny James performs in what will likely be his only season at USC. There is plenty of reason to believe that LeBron wants to play on the same team as his son, a story that would be a perfect ending to an incredible career.

For this reason alone, there are some outlets that have Bronny being picked with a lottery selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. The thought is that his father would eventually follow him, which would essentially mean the team would be selecting the father/son duo.

The odds are against them to start. Whether they play on the same team during the 2024-25 season comes in with a “No” designation of -250, while “Yes” sits at +170.

Bet on Bronny Over Under Points (9.5) at BetOnline

Bronny James Points Per Game In Freshman Season

Over/Under 9.5 Points

Will Bronny average double-digits? The oddsmakers have his line set just under that threshold, having him listed at over/under 9.5 points. There are still plenty of roster adjustments to be made between now and November when the season starts, so his role on the team is currently unclear. But if he winds up being at the top of the rotation and is allocated enough minutes, then he could easily go over the 9.5 mark.

