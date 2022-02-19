Bristol City vs Middlesbrough live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Bristol City will play Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon in the EFL Championship, which returns this weekend.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Preview

Bristol City’s recent form has been patchy, with the club losing every other league game in the last two months. Despite being a goal ahead at halftime, they were defeated 3-1 by Swansea City in their final game. They were completely outplayed in the second half, unable to register a single shot on goal.

With 37 points from 32 games, the home team is in 17th place in the league rankings. As they attempt to progress up the table, they’ll be aiming to start stringing together a regular run of results.

Middlesbrough’s remarkable run under Chris Wilder continued with a 4-1 victory over Derby County last time out, their 10th win in 15 games under the Englishman.

When does Bristol City vs Middlesbrough kick-off?

The Bristol City vs Middlesbrough will kick off at 20:00 on 19th February 2022 at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Bristol City Team News

Bristol City has reported injuries of Max O’Leary, Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson, and Andy King.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Vyner, Kalas, Klose; Dasilva, Massengo, Williams, Pring; Weimann; Semenyo, Martin

Middlesbrough Team News

Marc Bola won’t play for Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, McGree, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Sporar, Connolly