Brazil and Germany Have the Highest Number of Goals Scored at FIFA World Cups, 231 and 230 so Far

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot race is on, with some of the world’s best goal-scorers taking their talents to the biggest stage. While France’s Kylian Mbappe leads the way in the race as the top scorer in the 2022 World Cup, two other countries dominate when it comes to total World Cup goals.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, Brazil and Germany have the highest number of goals scored at FIFA World Cups, 231 and 230, respectively.

Brazil Scored More Goals than England and France Combined

Since 1930, more than 2,600 goals have been scored in 22 World Cup tournaments, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year, and Brazilian and German players scored nearly one-fifth of them.

According to Statista data, Brazil scored the highest number of goals at FIFA World Cups, 231 as of this week. That is only one more than the second-ranked Germany, whose players have scored 230 goals. But Germany’s Miroslav Klose still holds the record among players, with 16 goals scored over four World Cups.

Argentina, which stands high among the bookmakers’ favorites this year, has ranked third on the list with 142 goals. Italy follows with 128 goals, respectively.

The 2018 champion, France, is looking to become the first nation to successfully defend the title since Brazil managed to do so in 1962, but the country ranked fifth on the list of World Cup’s top-scoring nations. So far, French football players have scored 128 goals, including the ones seen at the matches played in Qatar.

While England hopes to carry the momentum built in the 2020 Euros into another major tournament, it still needs to be added to the top five countries on this list. Statistics show England’s players scored 99 goals at World Cup matches, ranking seventh on the list and one spot below Spain.

The Statista data showed that Brazilian national team players scored more goals than England and France combined.

Top-Scoring Nation the Favourite to Win the 2022 World Cup

Besides leading the list of top-scoring World Cup nations, Brazil was also given the highest chance of winning the 2022 World Cup. According to a TransferMarkt survey conducted ahead of the tournament, the country was given an estimated probability of 15.8% to become the 2022 champion, which would be their sixth World Cup win.

The team with the second-highest chance was Argentina, with 12.6%, and France followed closely with a 12.2% chance. Spain, England, and Germany closed the top five list, with 9.1%, 8.7%, and 7.8% chance, respectively.