Boston continued to struggle in front of goal on Tuesday night, as they were shut out by the Predators in a 4-0 loss at Bridgestone Arena during ‘Frozen Frenzy’.

Bruins Continue To Struggle

The NHL put on a show on Tuesday night, with all 32 teams in action and all 16 games televised during the first ‘Frozen Frenzy’ of the season.

The Bruins have kicked off this season with some questionable performances in the NHL and that theme continued on Tuesday night, as they were shut out by the Predators during ‘Frozen Frenzy’.

Tuesday’s loss was Boston’s fourth defeat of the season so far and it also marked a third game this year where the side has failed to hold a lead throughout the entire match.

To make things worse for the Bruins, the Predators hadn’t won a game yet this season until their 4-0 shutout over Boston this week.

The Bruins continued to struggle on offense yet again and they generated just eight attempts on goal against the Predators, showcasing their continued issues with scoring.

Another area where Boston struggled was with penalties, which is something head coach Jim Montgomery is hoping to crack down on moving forward: “It’s discipline,” Montgomery said.

“We’re taking far too many stick penalties. You want to prevent scoring chances and take good penalties and usually you’re going to kill those off. We were having too many in the offensive zone and we’ve got to sharpen that up.

HC Jim Montgomery on tonight's loss: "Part of the process is being disciplined, not taking as many penalties as we did, part of the process is sticking with it."#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/v4X2AXNs7p — NESN (@NESN) October 23, 2024

“We have to kill off a four-minute penalty after we’ve already tried to kill off three in the first, and we only killed off one,” he said. “It over taxes certain players, certain players are playing too many minutes. Other players are sitting on the bench too long.”

The Bruins are now looking to snap a two game losing streak in their next match on Thursday night, as they face the Dallas Stars at TD Garden

All Results From ‘Frozen Frenzy’

Flyers 1-4 Capitals

Panthers 1-5 Wild

Devils 5-8 Lightning

Sabres 4-2 Stars

Canadiens 2-7 Rangers

Blue Jackets 6-2 Maple Leafs

Islanders 0-1 Red Wings

Blues 2-3 Jets

Blackhawks 3-6 Canucks

Kraken 2-3 Avalanche

Predators 4-0 Bruins

Oilers 2-3 Hurricanes*

Utah 0-4 Senators

Flames 4-3 Penguins

Ducks 3-1 Sharks

Golden Knights 6-1 Kings

*Overtime win