NHL

Boston’s Struggles In Front Of Goal Continue As Bruins Are Shut Out By Predators In NHL ‘Frozen Frenzy’

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bruins
Bruins

Boston continued to struggle in front of goal on Tuesday night, as they were shut out by the Predators in a 4-0 loss at Bridgestone Arena during ‘Frozen Frenzy’.

Bruins Continue To Struggle

The NHL put on a show on Tuesday night, with all 32 teams in action and all 16 games televised during the first ‘Frozen Frenzy’ of the season.

The Bruins have kicked off this season with some questionable performances in the NHL and that theme continued on Tuesday night, as they were shut out by the Predators during ‘Frozen Frenzy’.

Tuesday’s loss was Boston’s fourth defeat of the season so far and it also marked a third game this year where the side has failed to hold a lead throughout the entire match.

To make things worse for the Bruins, the Predators hadn’t won a game yet this season until their 4-0 shutout over Boston this week.

The Bruins continued to struggle on offense yet again and they generated just eight attempts on goal against the Predators, showcasing their continued issues with scoring.

Another area where Boston struggled was with penalties, which is something head coach Jim Montgomery is hoping to crack down on moving forward: “It’s discipline,” Montgomery said.

“We’re taking far too many stick penalties. You want to prevent scoring chances and take good penalties and usually you’re going to kill those off. We were having too many in the offensive zone and we’ve got to sharpen that up.

“We have to kill off a four-minute penalty after we’ve already tried to kill off three in the first, and we only killed off one,” he said. “It over taxes certain players, certain players are playing too many minutes. Other players are sitting on the bench too long.”

The Bruins are now looking to snap a two game losing streak in their next match on Thursday night, as they face the Dallas Stars at TD Garden

All Results From ‘Frozen Frenzy’

  • Flyers 1-4 Capitals
  • Panthers 1-5 Wild
  • Devils 5-8 Lightning
  • Sabres 4-2 Stars
  • Canadiens 2-7 Rangers
  • Blue Jackets 6-2 Maple Leafs
  • Islanders 0-1 Red Wings
  • Blues 2-3 Jets
  • Blackhawks 3-6 Canucks
  • Kraken 2-3 Avalanche
  • Predators 4-0 Bruins
  • Oilers 2-3 Hurricanes*
  • Utah 0-4 Senators
  • Flames 4-3 Penguins
  • Ducks 3-1 Sharks
  • Golden Knights 6-1 Kings

*Overtime win

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Bruins Panthers
NHL

LATEST The Panthers Have Now Beat The Bruins Twice This Season And 12 Times In The Last Two Years

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 15 2024
Jessica Campbell
NHL
Jessica Campbell Becomes First Ever Female Assistant Coach In NHL History
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 11 2024

Jessica Campbell joined the Settle Kraken as an assistant coach during the summer and this week she sat on the bench for her first ever NHL game. Jessica Campbell Makes…

Victor Mancini
NHL
Victor Mancini Expected To Make Rangers Debut In Season Opener Against The Penguins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 08 2024

Although there has been no confirmation yet, it seems that the Rangers will be keeping Victor Mancini on their roster this season with the rookie in line to start his…

Connor McDavid
NHL
Oilers Captain Connor McDavid Believes Fans Will Get Insight Into ‘Most Intense Moments’ In New Docuseries
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 24 2024
Koehn Ziemmer
NHL
Koehn Ziemmer Excited To Return To The Ice After An Injury-Riddled Season In 2023
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 18 2024
Pierre-Luc Dubois
NHL
Pierre-Luc Dubois Reflects On His Time With The Kings: ‘Professionally, It Was The Worst-Case Scenario’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 10 2024
Leon Draisaitl
NHL
Leon Draisaitl Signs $112Million Contract With Edmonton Oilers Making Him Highest Paid Player In NHL
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 04 2024
Arrow to top