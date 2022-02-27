RB Leipzig will be looking to extend their impressive run of form against Bochum with a win away from home in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Bochum vs RB Leipzig live stream

Start watching the Bochum vs RB Leipzig live stream at 14:30 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Bochum vs RB Leipzig, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Bochum vs RB Leipzig live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bochum vs RB Leipzig Preview

The visitors are in impressive form right now and they have picked up five wins from their last six league matches. They will look to make it seven wins in a row against Belgium this weekend. Meanwhile, the home side have not been at their best recently but they have been difficult to beat. Bochum have lost just one of their last six league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can fix their poor head to head record against RB Leipzig with a home win here. Check out the best Bochum vs RB Leipzig betting offers Check out our Bochum vs RB Leipzig prediction

When does Bochum vs RB Leipzig kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Bochum vs RB Leipzig kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 27th of February, at Ruhrstadion.

Bochum vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bochum team news

The home side will be without the services of Simon Zoller because of an injury.

Bochum predicted line-up vs RB Leipzig: Riemann; Gamboa, Bella-Kotchap, Leitsch, Soares; Rexhbecaj, Losilla, Osterhage; Antwi-Adjei, Locadia, Holtmann

RB Leipzig team news

Marcel Halstenberg is injured and Josko Gvardiol is suspended for the visitors.

RB Leipzig predicted line-up vs Bochum: Riemann; Gamboa, Bella-Kotchap, Leitsch, Soares; Rexhbecaj, Losilla, Osterhage; Antwi-Adjei, Locadia, Holtmann