RB Leipzig will be looking to extend their impressive run of form against Bochum with a win away from home in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Bochum vs RB Leipzig live stream
Bochum vs RB Leipzig Preview
The visitors are in impressive form right now and they have picked up five wins from their last six league matches. They will look to make it seven wins in a row against Belgium this weekend.
Meanwhile, the home side have not been at their best recently but they have been difficult to beat.
Bochum have lost just one of their last six league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can fix their poor head to head record against RB Leipzig with a home win here.
When does Bochum vs RB Leipzig kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Bochum vs RB Leipzig kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 27th of February, at Ruhrstadion.
Bochum vs RB Leipzig Team News
Bochum team news
The home side will be without the services of Simon Zoller because of an injury.
Bochum predicted line-up vs RB Leipzig: Riemann; Gamboa, Bella-Kotchap, Leitsch, Soares; Rexhbecaj, Losilla, Osterhage; Antwi-Adjei, Locadia, Holtmann
RB Leipzig team news
Marcel Halstenberg is injured and Josko Gvardiol is suspended for the visitors.
RB Leipzig predicted line-up vs Bochum: Riemann; Gamboa, Bella-Kotchap, Leitsch, Soares; Rexhbecaj, Losilla, Osterhage; Antwi-Adjei, Locadia, Holtmann
