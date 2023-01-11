Bills Kick Returner Nyheim Hines Headlines Player of the Week Awards

Nyheim Hines tops the player of the week awards in the final day of the NFL regular season, following his incredible 96-yard rushing touchdown in the opening play against the Patriots.

You really couldn’t write a more perfect start to the game for the Bills against the Patriots in their final game of the season, as Buffalo played their first game after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on-field during their Week 17 match against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hines took the first play of the game all the way from his own end zone to the Patriots’, sprinting away from any challenges to score one if the quickest TD’s ever after just 13 seconds.

Wow. The #Bills just opened up today's game with a 96-yard kickoff return TD by Hyheim Hines. What a scene in Buffalo. Incredible.pic.twitter.com/uWpAbsLVTI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2023

The incredible TD came as a shock to everyone and seemed a perfectly fitting way to begin the game following the tragic events involving Damar Hamlin in the game prior.

Hines did not receive the award for just his touchdown however, as the running back scored yet again later on in the match with almost a carbon copy of his first at 101 yards this time. Scoring one TD as good as the first was arguably good enough to earn the kick returner the player of the week award, but scoring two was simply unbelievable.

NYHEIM HINES CAN'T BE STOPPED 🤯 HIS SECOND KICKOFF RETURN TD TODAY (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/00IIE3d9Ne — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2023

Hines’ two TD’s in the Bills’ comfortable win over the Patriots during the final game of the regular season was enough to earn him the AFC Special teams player of the week.

Another to receive a player of the week award was Jaguars hero Josh Allen, as the pass rusher scooped the ball up for not only a game winning touchdown, but also one that would clinch the AFC South title for the Jaguars who leapfrogged Tennessee in the final game of the season.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was also on the list of players of the week, as the 29-year old helped Seattle reach the playoffs after an incredible overtime interception set up a game winning field goal that helped his side win 19-16 in OT.

