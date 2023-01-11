Site News

Bills Kick Returner Nyheim Hines Headlines Player of the Week Awards

Olly Taliku
Nyheim Hines tops the player of the week awards in the final day of the NFL regular season, following his incredible 96-yard rushing touchdown in the opening play against the Patriots.

You really couldn’t write a more perfect start to the game for the Bills against the Patriots in their final game of the season, as Buffalo played their first game after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on-field during their Week 17 match against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hines took the first play of the game all the way from his own end zone to the Patriots’, sprinting away from any challenges to score one if the quickest TD’s ever after just 13 seconds.

The incredible TD came as a shock to everyone and seemed a perfectly fitting way to begin the game following the tragic events involving Damar Hamlin in the game prior.

Hines did not receive the award for just his touchdown however, as the running back scored yet again later on in the match with almost a carbon copy of his first at 101 yards this time. Scoring one TD as good as the first was arguably good enough to earn the kick returner the player of the week award, but scoring two was simply unbelievable.

Hines’ two TD’s in the Bills’ comfortable win over the Patriots during the final game of the regular season was enough to earn him the AFC Special teams player of the week.

Another to receive a player of the week award was Jaguars hero Josh Allen, as the pass rusher scooped the ball up for not only a game winning touchdown, but also one that would clinch the AFC South title for the Jaguars who leapfrogged Tennessee in the final game of the season.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was also on the list of players of the week, as the 29-year old helped Seattle reach the playoffs after an incredible overtime interception set up a game winning field goal that helped his side win 19-16 in OT.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku

