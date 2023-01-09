Seahawks and Dolphins Secure Last Play-off Spots As The Packers Lose Out

The Detroit Lions came out 20-16 winners against the Packers on Sunday night, which meant that the Seahawks were able to snatch the final playoff place from underneath Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s noses in the final game of the regular season.

The Packers managed to turn their season around following a 4-8 start to their campaign and with four straight wins in a row, everything was looking good for Aaron Rodgers and co who just needed a win in their final game of the regular season to secure a spot in the play-offs.

The Wisconsin side faltered at the final hurdle however, as an impressive performance from the Detroit Lions saw them send the Packers crashing out before the playoffs with a 20-16 win on the road. Rodgers also hinted at retirement after the game, as the Packers missing out on the playoffs could be the final straw for the veteran 39-year old.

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb walking off the field and into the tunnel….pic.twitter.com/t0uI3UA2QZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

It was the Seattle Seahawks who benefited from the Packers disappointing defeat, as the side secured an unlikely place in the playoffs with a last gasp OT win against the Rams on Sunday.

Seattle will now face the 49ers in the wild card round of the playoffs, after they managed to clutch up in overtime against the Rams with a 32 yard punt from Jason Myers securing an unlikely spot in the playoffs for the Seahawks, who looked out of it coming into the final day of the regular season.

THE SHOW GOES ON! pic.twitter.com/aGUiuLVxM8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 9, 2023

The Miami Dolphins were the final side to secure their place in the playoffs, as they scraped past the Jets with an 11-6 victory to end a five game losing streak. Miami will face an inspired Bills side in the playoffs and every Dolphins fan will certainly be hoping for better performances than those of late if Miami want to go all the way.

The playoffs begin this Saturday with the Wildcard Weekend that will see 12 teams match up against each other between Saturday and Monday, with the Super Bowl now only one month away as we enter the business end of the season.

NFL Related Content