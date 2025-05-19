Bill Simmons thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers should swap Evan Mobley for disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Simmons, who hosts his namesake podcast – the most downloaded of all-time in the sports industry – proposed the blockbuster trade in the latest episode.

Antetokounmpo, one of the most decorated players in the game with two MVPs, a Finals MVP, soon-to-be nine All-NBA honors and a Defensive Player of the Year award, could be on his way out of Milwaukee.

For the first time in his career, the 30-year-old is reportedly open to the prospect of leaving the Bucks and his representatives are set to sit down with the team in due course to discuss his future.

It has been suggested Antetokounmpo wants to remain in the Eastern Conference and would like to join a market where other star players would have interest in joining him.

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have been touted as potential destinations but a move to Cleveland, who finished at the top of the East with 64 wins in the regular season, could be attractive also.

The ‘Greek Freak’ would get to team up with six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell alongside two current or former All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen – not to mention talented wing De’Andre Hunter.

WATCH: Bill Simmons on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo-Evan Mobley trade

Bill Simmons and Ryen Russilo discuss a Giannis for Evan Mobley straight up trade and agree it’s fair and both teams would agree Personally, I think that as good as Evan Mobley is, he is not at the same caliber as Giannis, yet. pic.twitter.com/qPfxcfjZfb — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 19, 2025

If Antetokounmpo wants out of Milwaukee, getting a talent like Mobley in return is a dream scenario.

The 23-year-old, recently named the Defensive Player of the Year after making his first All-Star team earlier this season, is an ideal franchise cornerstone to build around if the team is forced to start fresh.

On Cleveland’s side, following a disheartening second round playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers, they could feel adding one of, if not the best player on the planet to their roster will solve their postseason woes.