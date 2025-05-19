NBA

Bill Simmons proposes Cavs trade Evan Mobley for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joe Lyons
Bill Simmons thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers should swap Evan Mobley for disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Simmons, who hosts his namesake podcast – the most downloaded of all-time in the sports industry – proposed the blockbuster trade in the latest episode.

Antetokounmpo, one of the most decorated players in the game with two MVPs, a Finals MVP, soon-to-be nine All-NBA honors and a Defensive Player of the Year award, could be on his way out of Milwaukee.

For the first time in his career, the 30-year-old is reportedly open to the prospect of leaving the Bucks and his representatives are set to sit down with the team in due course to discuss his future.

It has been suggested Antetokounmpo wants to remain in the Eastern Conference and would like to join a market where other star players would have interest in joining him.

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have been touted as potential destinations but a move to Cleveland, who finished at the top of the East with 64 wins in the regular season, could be attractive also.

The ‘Greek Freak’ would get to team up with six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell alongside two current or former All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen – not to mention talented wing De’Andre Hunter.

WATCH: Bill Simmons on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo-Evan Mobley trade

If Antetokounmpo wants out of Milwaukee, getting a talent like Mobley in return is a dream scenario.

The 23-year-old, recently named the Defensive Player of the Year after making his first All-Star team earlier this season, is an ideal franchise cornerstone to build around if the team is forced to start fresh.

On Cleveland’s side, following a disheartening second round playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers, they could feel adding one of, if not the best player on the planet to their roster will solve their postseason woes.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
