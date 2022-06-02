Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Thursday 2nd June 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The UEFA Nations League returns this week, and it throws up a mammoth clash between two of Europe’s giants. Using that game we have found our Bet of the Day, read below to find out more.

Bet of the Day: Spain vs Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo to score 3 or more @ 33/1 with bet365

Thursday’s Bet of the Day: Spain vs Portugal

Our Bet of the Day comes from the big Nations League, League A clash between Spain and Portugal.

The pair meet on Thursday in Spain, looking to get their respective Nations League off to a good start to have any chance of success in the tournament.

It is hard to look past the great CR7 when it comes to betting on this game. He has the most goals at international level and is a constant threat for Portugal, still causing issues for defences in his older years.

At 33/1 for Ronaldo to score a hat-trick, it is worth a punt as the Portuguese star brings his A game out for his country.

